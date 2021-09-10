Marshall University head football coach Charles Huff talks about North Carolina Central like the Eagles are a juggernaut.
They aren’t.
Jugger-nots probably would be closer.
Sure, Huff is a graduate of Hampton University, which also was a member of the MEAC when he played, so, of course, he’s going to talk glowingly about another conference school.
It’s to be expected.
“When you watch them on film,” said Huff, “it's ... I don't want to say scary, but it's concerning because they have great size.
"People say, 'Oh, man, you won the first game and, now, you have North Carolina Central,' continued Huff. “As a coach when you put the film on you're not looking at the logo on the helmet, you're looking at the execution and what you see in that Alcorn game is a team that can execute. That is something we're going to have to be prepared for."
Granted, Huff gets his rhetoric honestly. His mentor, Alabama’s Nick Saban, is in a league of his own when it comes to pumping up opponents. Saban recently made the Crimson Tide’s next opponent – Mercer – sound like ‘Bama was playing the University of Georgia.
But here’s all that needs to be known about Marshall’s matchup with N.C. Central at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The MEAC is 0-4 lifetime vs. the Herd.
In 1993, MU defeated Howard, 28-14. Then, in 1996, the Herd defeated Howard again, 55-27. Next, in 2015, Marshall whipped Norfolk State, 45-7. Then, in 2016, MU romped over Morgan State, 62-0.
The average score of a Marshall vs. MEAC game is 47.5-12. Don’t be surprised if there is more of the same Saturday against N.C. Central.
Look for Marshall to win, 56-14.
Give WVU coach Neal Brown credit. He doesn’t sugar-coat anything. Brown is keenly aware that the Mountaineers’ 30-24 loss to Maryland last week didn’t sit well with anybody.
And looking ahead, he knows WVU has to make short work of an extremely over-matched LIU squad at 5 p.m. Saturday in Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field.
"We've got a starting point that nobody is really happy with and we've got to improve,” said Brown. “As we move forward, we've got to learn from it and grow. We didn't perform very well. And we're judged on games.
“That's the way it is in this business. We're all big people here. One game won't ruin a season. But we've got to play better. And it starts with Saturday. I hope our fans don't give up on us after one game. And I don't believe they will. I get that they're frustrated. And I think our players and staff are frustrated as well."
Everyone is frustrated. But the truth of the matter is there’s going to be more closely contested wins and losses this season that will resemble the WVU-Maryland game.
"We're going to play a lot of these games,” pointed out Brown. “We're going to play a lot of games that could go either way. It's kind of where we're at right now with the schedule we play. We're going to play a lot of games that could go either way and the margin for error is really small.
“So, we can't do things that hurt ourselves. Which is the most infuriating thing about that game (Maryland). It's not that we lost. It's how we lost and how come we lost. Turnovers, miscommunications, things like that."
The Mountaineers will get that taste out of their collective mouth on Saturday.
WVU will defeat LIU, 55-6.
--30--