Ken Niumatalolo did a pretty good job of weighing the anchor.
When asked about the home field advantage Navy will enjoy when hosting Marshall University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Navy’s veteran head coach didn’t mince words.
"We're a hard team to beat at home,” said Niumatalolo matter-of-factly. “With the Mids (Midshipmen) here, it's a great home field advantage for us. We're expecting a full stadium. The Mids are hard to beat at home."
Imagine a 34,000-seat stadium with half the seats filled by boisterous Midshipmen. That’s what the Thundering Herd will have to contend with on Saturday.
Besides that, Marshall’s Charles Huff will be making his head coaching debut just about an hour from his hometown of Denton, Maryland.
“I’ve never been to a Navy game,” said Huff. “This will be my first. I think our guys should be grateful for this experience.”
Then, Huff borrowed from Niumatalolo’s script saying, “Traditionally, when you look at Navy, every year they have had a bad year, they have bounced back with a phenomenal year.”
Confused?
Wait, there’s more.
Despite all this rhetoric, Marshall is actually a 2.5-point favorite. Which seems to fly in the face of the fact that this won’t be the first time Navy has faced MU defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
"We expect them to be a pretty high-pressure defense,” said Niumatalolo. “We played against Coach Guidry (MU defensive coordinator Lance Guidry) one year at Western Kentucky (2013). So, philosophically, we kind of know what he does.
“He likes to bring a lot of pressure. They were really aggressive against us when we played them at Western Kentucky. It's kind of what he does. Now, how they group things and how much they'll play like they did at Western Kentucky, I don't know.
“But I imagine they'll be pretty aggressive -- just guessing. It sounds like Coach Huff hired him because he wanted a high-pressure (defense) and come after people. Like I said, playing him (Guidry) we recognize he is a high-pressure guy. So, I imagine they'll be coming. The linemen will be running to the ball. In order to have a pressure defense, you've got to have some guys that give great effort."
That sets a fairly confusing stage. But who is going to pick against Huff in his MU debut? Not me. The Herd will win, 24-21.
Now, let’s move a 30-minute drive north to West Virginia University’s game against long-time rival Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
Much like Niumatalolo and Huff, WVU third-year head coach Neal Brown made some unexpected comments that are certain to raise a few eye-brows.
"I'm glad we're on the road to start the season,” said Brown candidly. “I really am. We had some struggles there last year. So, we're looking to play much improved than we did a year ago on the road. Starting off with a rivalry game vs. a very talented Maryland team.”
Not too many coaches ever have said they’re glad about starting the season with a road game. But Brown dares to be different.
"We need to get a bad taste out of our mouth,” said Brown. “We didn't go on the road and perform as well (in 2020). That hasn't been the case, historically. We played our best football on the road in 2019, winning at Kansas State and TCU.
“And, then, historically for our staff, we have played really well on the road. So, I don't think it's an issue, but we've still got to go out and win on the road, which we didn't do a year ago."
Brown has a point.
In 2020, the Mountaineers were 5-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. WVU lost at Oklahoma State, 27-13; at Texas Tech, 34-27; at Texas, 17-13; and at Iowa State, 42-6.
See why he wants to start on the road in 2021? Personally, I think he is barking up the right tree.
WVU will win, 31-17.