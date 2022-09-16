Nothing seems to faze Charles Huff.
Take what happened Thursday afternoon at Marshall’s football practice, for example.
Inexplicably, second-year offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey abruptly resigned two days before Marshall University’s game against Bowling Green at 5 p.m. Saturday in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Did Huff panic?
Nope.
Instead, MU’s second-year head coach calmly said that Morrissey had resigned for personal reasons and that he wished Eddie and his family all the best.
Then, according to sources, Huff moved veteran assistant Bill Legg from tight end coach to offensive line coach. It was the perfect move, which kind of describes the roll Huff is on right about now.
Beat Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana? No problem. Lose your offensive line coach two days before a road game? No worries.
That’s how large Huff is living these days, which explains his even-keel attitude.
Is he worried that Bowling Green has a 21-8 advantage over Marshall in the series? Is he concerned that the Falcons once won 14 consecutive games vs. Marshall? Is he losing sleep over the fact Marshall has won only twice in the last 15 games at Bowling Green?
Nope, nope and nope.
Instead, the confident Huff asks, “Is their field 100 yards by 53 and a third? Do they have goal posts? If they’ve got those two things, we’ll be all right. Spot the ball. Give me the call. We’ll be all right.”
He is just that confident.
And considering the circumstances, it’s difficult to argue with Huff. His Herd is 2-0 and is ranked only one spot out of the Top 25 at No. 26. Marshall accomplished the unthinkable, defeating the Fighting Irish while “Touchdown Jesus” wept. And now Marshall is playing a winless Bowling Green squad.
Why not be confident?
It’s justified in my book. That’s why I’m picking Marshall to defeat Bowling Green handily, 45-13.
Speaking of schools with 0-2 records, that brings us to West Virginia University. The proud Mountaineers were expected to be 2-0 or at least 1-1 at this point of the season, but instead WVU has been humbled by Pitt and, particularly, Kansas.
So now the Mountaineers are depending on poor little Towson to get them off the schneid. That’s not exactly going to make the faithful proud, but it beats opening the season with a 0-3 record.
In case anybody is wondering, Towson’s victories are over Bucknell, 14-13 in overtime, and Morgan State, 29-21.
Is that going to prepare the Tigers for a WVU team that is hungry to take out its frustrations on somebody?
Uh, no.
WVU will crush Towson, 51-6.