The time has finally arrived.
After months of Marshall University fans jonesing for a chance to play in the Sun Belt Conference, the long-awaited opportunity finally is here.
The Thundering Herd will play its first Sun Belt home game vs. defending league champ Louisiana at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
It’s an interesting matchup. The Ragin’ Cajuns come into the game with a 2-3 record and riding a three-game losing streak, so they’re hungry.
What makes this game particularly intriguing is the fact that both Marshall's and Louisiana’s offenses are one-dimensional. Louisiana doesn’t run the ball well. Running back Chris Smith is the leading rusher with 47 carries for 264 yards (5.6 per carry) and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Ragin’ Cajun quarterback Chandler Fields has completed 54 of 95 passes (56.8%) for 608 yards with seven TDs and three interceptions. On the flip side, Marshall excels more in the run game with Khalan Laborn accounting for 731 yards and eight touchdowns on 132 carries.
So, this matchup features Marshall’s running attack vs. Louisiana’s defense and UL’s passing game against the Herd’s secondary, in particular the safeties.
Basically, it is one-dimensional vs. one-dimensional.
"Right now,” said MU head coach Charles Huff, “we're a little one-dimensional, which is good because we're good at it. So, we're choosing to kind of stay in that lane.
“But as you move forward, especially with the kind of defenses that we're going to be playing this upcoming week, we've got to be able to kind of complement that with other parts of our offense."
MU is favored by 9 points over Louisiana and that sounds right. The Herd will win 31-20.
That’s not the only weeknight matchup in the Mountain State. West Virginia University will host Baylor at 7 p.m. Thursday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The Mountaineers (2-3) are having some problems.
It all started with a pass bouncing off wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s hands leading to a loss at Pitt. Ever since, Mountaineer receivers have been dropping pass after pass after pass.
“We probably had seven drops in the (Texas) game and six of those were by wideouts,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown. “The timing was fine. That really wasn’t an issue. It comes down to fundamental errors really.
“You want to catch 90-plus% of catchable balls. There’s going to be times where you do everything right and for whatever reason, you just don’t make the catch. But you need to catch 90-plus% of your balls and obviously seven (drops) is not catching 90%.”
What’s worse, WVU’s secondary can’t seem to stop opponents from catching passes. The Mountaineers rank No. 123 nationally in the PFF coverage grade metric and have allowed 20 passes of 20-plus yards this season (No. 109 nationally).
That’s despite the fact WVU uses six defensive backs more than all but five FBS teams.
So, it has become a twin-edged sword. WVU’s wideouts are struggling to catch the ball and the Mountaineers’ secondary is struggling to keep opposing wideouts from catching the ball.
What a dilemma.
"Our pass coverage fundamentals have got to improve,” said Brown. “We have to figure out our best guys and play our best guys.”
Easier said than done, so far.
What makes it worse is Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite on the road. Yet, this is getting close to becoming a must-win game for WVU. So …
WVU will win 27-24.