Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Has anybody noticed how Marshall University’s athletic facilities are downsizing?
To be blunt, they are shrinking. Imagine the movie, “Honey, I shrunk the kids” with an athletic facility twist. That is what’s happening at Marshall.
Remember when Joan C. Edwards Stadium’s seating capacity was 38,227? Most fans do. From the 2013 season through the 2021 season that was the capacity at “The Joan.”
That led to the five largest crowds in Edwards Stadium history.
- No. 1 — The biggest crowd in the history of Edwards Stadium occurred Sept. 10, 2010, as 41,382 fans watched West Virginia University rally for a win over the Thundering Herd.
- No. 2 — Louisville and Lamar Jackson came to town and 40,592 showed up to see MU lose on Sept. 24, 2016.
- No. 3 — Again, the Mountaineers came to Huntington and 40,383 fans crowded into “The Joan” to watch a WVU victory on Sept. 8, 2007.
- No. 4 — Purdue arrived in Huntington and a crowd of 38,791 showed up to watch MU pull off an upset victory.
- No. 5 — A crowd of 36,914 showed up to watch MU snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in a 21-19 win by visiting Kansas State on Sept. 10, 2005.
Granted, Joan C. Edwards Stadium didn’t start out that big or even with that name. In 1991-93, it seated 28,000. Then, in 1994-99 it grew to 30,000. Then, during a span of 13 years — 2000 through 2012 — the stadium capacity grew to 38,019. In November 2003, the venue was renamed Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Its final growth spurt came in 2013 when the capacity became 38,227.
It remained that size until Marshall officials downsized the stadium capacity to 30,475 before the start of the 2022 season. Considering the largest crowd of the 2022 season was only 24,607 in the season-opening win over Norfolk State, perhaps, shrinking the capacity isn’t that bad of an idea — sadly enough.
However, the shrinking venues trend at Marshall didn’t stop there. Remember “Herd Heaven” in the days of “Huck’s Herd”? Well, those are just memories now. Since the arena was built in 1981, the Cam Henderson Center has seated a capacity of zt least 9,048 fans.
But not anymore.
The arena suddenly has shrunk to just 5,467 seats, thanks to Marshall officials. That diminishes the capacity in “The Cam” by 3,581 seats. If that seems a bit cozy, remember this fact: the old Memorial Field House seated 6,600. That facility has since been razed, but has there ever been a better arena to watch a Marshall basketball game?
No.
And, now, just think. The old “Field House” had a larger seating capacity than the current Cam Henderson Center.
Is that called “progress” or “surrender”?
That is a valid question.