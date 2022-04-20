It doesn’t seem possible.
How in a town the size of Huntington could a 6-foot-9, 300-pound offensive lineman go unknown, unnoticed and under the radar during the course of four years?
The odds are staggering.
Yet, it happened.
Allow me to introduce Marshall University’s Ethan Driskell, a 6-9, 300-pound redshirt junior from Louisville, Kentucky, who just happens to have been MU’s first-team left tackle throughout the Thundering Herd’s spring practice.
Surprised?
Get in line.
Imagine keeping a secret this big for this long in this town.
“I’ve actually been here since 2018,” said Driskell with a smile. “I’ve been in the shadows. I’ve been behind some amazing tackles.
“Josh Ball with the (NFL) Dallas Cowboys. Will Ulmer had a phenomenal career, looking to get picked up this year. And Tarik Adams, unfortunately, wasn’t able to play last season, but he’s still a great guy and a great leader.
“They just kind of helped me develop into what I am today.”
What Driskell is today is Marshall’s heir apparent at left tackle.
“He has been a hidden gem,” said Charles Huff, MU’s second-year head coach. “High school basketball player — 6-9, 310 pounds. When he first got here he was still kind of in basketball mindset where it was ‘I’m going to box a guy out.’ No, we don’t box a guy out here. We move a guy.”
Besides trying to convert from post player to offensive tackle, Driskell also faced another hurdle.
“When we first got here,” explained Huff, “he had a labrum (injury). So, we walked in and said, ‘Who is this 6-9 guy?’ And they said, ‘Coach, you can’t touch him until August.’ And I’m saying, ‘What do you mean I can’t ...’”
Perhaps that’s another reason Driskell has flown under the radar for so long. But those days are gone.
“There’s a lot of advantages to being a 6-9 offensive tackle,” said Driskell. “I’m definitely longer. I’m able to reach guys when they’re still slapping at me. I feel like I do pretty good at taking advantage of that.
“But I’ve also been taught by many people before me to use that length, use that length, use that length. Coach Eddy Morrissey (MU offensive line coach) preaches to me every single day to ‘use your length, use your length.’”
Driskell obviously is listening because he has come a long, long way. Goodness knows, he wasn’t an overnight success.
“I had to develop and grow into my body,” said Driskell. “And I did. I’m able to cover ground with my kick-steps and my steps in general … it just helps me out a whole lot.
“But, like I said, those guys before me really showed me — they got my feet under me.”
Yet the real secret to Driskell’s success — other than his physical size — is his mindset.
“I always try to be hungry — always hungry,” he said emphatically.
Four years builds quite an appetite.
“It flew by,” said Driskell. “I’m still just a redshirt junior. I’ve got two years left.”
That’s the part that Huff really likes.
“Some of those things you can’t just say, ‘Oh, he’s just not getting better,’” explained Huff. “Some of those things, you’ve just got to hit it right. He’s a guy who this off-season has been able to fully lift, fully change his body and we’re expecting a really big year from him.”
Ethan Driskell isn’t anonymous any longer.