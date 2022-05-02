Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- It stands to reason.
When West Virginia University posts a 6-7 record and Marshall University goes 7-6 during the 2021 football season, it means there probably won’t be many NFL Draft picks coming out of the Mountain State.
So it was.
In the recently concluded 2022 NFL Draft, only one — that’s all, one — college football player from West Virginia was selected during the seven-round draft.
That honor went to Marshall’s Nazeeh Johnson. And guess what? There probably wasn’t a more deserving guy.
Johnson was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round with the 259th overall pick. Meanwhile, WVU was getting shut out in the NFL Draft for the first time in 15 years.
Speaks volumes, doesn’t it?
But let’s get back to Johnson.
Football always has been an uphill fight for the safety. He started his career as a walk-on at Marshall, but he quickly earned a scholarship with his athleticism and keen ball-hawking ability.
That allowed him to play free safety in some situations and the nickel position when MU went to a five-defensive-back alignment. Johnson’s versatility and ability to blitz kept him on the field.
Then, when Marshall had a coaching change, Johnson decided to stay for a sixth year with new coach Charles Huff. It was a great move.
That’s particularly true considering Johnson worked fervently to improve his speed, strength and size in preparation for MU’s Pro Day in front of NFL scouts.
It turned out to be a game-changer for Johnson.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound safety had a spectacular Pro Day inside the Chris Cline Indoor Athletics Complex. He turned in a stunning 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds and added a 42-inch vertical leap for the scouts in attendance.
Besides adding 15 pounds of muscle to his frame, Johnson greatly improved his 40 time.
Johnson did exactly what it took to succeed.
He has made a career out of doing that.
Congratulations, Nazeeh.
- WVU wasn’t the only football entity that got shut out.
It happened to the Big 12, too.
For the first time, the Big 12 didn’t have a first-round selection in the NFL Draft. That’s rather embarrassing, but so is this fact: The SEC had more players drafted (34) than the Pac-12 (10), ACC (seven) and Big 12 (seven) combined.
In case anybody is wondering, the Sun Belt, Conference USA and Mid-American Conference each had six players drafted. The Mountain West had four.
Then there’s the AAC. It had a whopping 19 players drafted.
- The honors keep rolling in for Poca’s Isaac McKneely, and rightfully so.
The two-time West Virginia Player of the Year was recently honored as MaxPreps’ “Small Town High School Basketball Player of the Year” for the entire United States.
McKneely, who is committed to the University of Virginia, highlights the small-town high school basketball All-America Team. It consists of 25 players who attended schools with an enrollment of less than 1,000 students in towns with a population of less than 10,000.
McKneely and Poca check all those boxes.
Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.