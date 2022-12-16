Redemption.
In a word, that is what this football season meant to Khalan Laborn.
But it wasn’t supposed to be that way.
Coming out of Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Laborn was considered a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2017. He was rated the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose running back by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com
That’s why Laborn had scholarship offers from virtually every big-time collegiate program in the country. The list included Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, WVU, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
The 5-foot-11, 212-pound running back literally had his choice of schools, but he picked Florida State. After a red-shirt year in 2018, Laborn rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.
Then, it all came undone.
He was dismissed from Florida State’s football program. And then? Laborn worked jobs and attended schools as a student during 2020 and 2021.
He was down to his last year of collegiate eligibility in 2022. And that’s when it happened. Marshall University head coach Charles Huff gave Laborn a shot at redemption and with his last gasp Laborn literally ran with it.
Twelve games later, the rejuvenated running back had rushed for 1,423 yards on 281 carries (5.1 yards per attempt) for 16 touchdowns and an average of 118.6 yards rushing per game.
And, now, Laborn gets to put the finishing touches on his interrupted collegiate career by leading Marshall into the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Monday vs. UConn.
This will be a new experience for Laborn.
“I’ve been to a bowl game,” he said, referring to his days at Florida State, "but I haven’t played in one. It is kind of an achievement.”
There’s no “kind of” to it.
This is a colossal accomplishment for a young man, who was at the end of his collegiate football rope. He took a last gasp and turned it into his last hurrah.
Very few major college athletes ever have accomplished that. Yet, Laborn insists on staying grounded.
"I'm just going to treat it like another game” he said, “because, you know, if you treat it like another game you're going to get the result that you usually get putting your best foot forward and just thinking next play."
But despite Laborn’s insistence of treating the Myrtle Beach Bowl like any other game, there still has to be a lot of satisfaction considering how much he worked and worked and worked when he wasn’t even sure if he’d get another chance or not.
“Yeah, it is a great feeling,” said Laborn quietly.
Feels good, doesn’t it?
“Yeaaaaah,” he said with a smile.
At the end of the day, Laborn has to be feeling satisfied. This is what he wanted. This was what he dreamed of accomplishing. And he made it happen.
Now, it’s time for the spoils.
“It is going to feel like a home game,” he said. “I have some family members that are going to come down and take in the game. I just have to finish strong. Get bowl-gamed out and play for my team.”
That’s all Khalan Laborn ever wanted to do. And, now, he will have the opportunity.
It’s called redemption.