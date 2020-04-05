Just one full season.
That was Marshall University star pitcher Wade Martin’s fondest wish, fondest hope, fondest desire.
Just one.
He hadn’t enjoyed a full season since 2017 when the Wheelersburg, Ohio, native was selected second-team All-Conference USA as a sophomore.
Martin’s junior year?
Five appearances into the 2018 season, the right-hander blew out his pitching elbow. Martin already had eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings when the injury occurred.
After Tommy John surgery, Martin made 10 starts during the 2019 season, but his longest outing was just four innings. That’s why 2020 was supposed to be the redshirt senior’s prime season.
And it started out that way.
Until, that is, the coronavirus pandemic derailed Martin’s career.
Yes, career.
You see, Martin isn’t your average collegiate baseball player. He will celebrate his 24th birthday next week. He and his wife, Cassidy, will enjoy their fourth wedding anniversary this summer. And in three weeks, Martin will graduate from Marshall with a master of science degree in health care administration.
Could he still return to Marshall’s baseball program next season as a rare sixth-year senior?
Well, yeah.
But …
“Like, what would I study?” asked Martin rhetorically.
The answer is obvious.
Well, at least, 98 percent obvious.
“I was so excited for this year,” said Martin, who had 29 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings with a 3.54 earned run average when the 2020 season was halted. “I had a fresh start after Tommy John surgery. I was my normal self again. We were rolling ... starting to get into conference play.”
Then the mound was pulled out from under Martin as the NCAA canceled all spring sports.
“I’ve had a heart-to-heart conversation with Coach Waggs (veteran MU baseball coach Jeff Waggoner),” said Martin, “and, at this point, I haven’t closed any doors. And he knows this too.
“Where we left the conversation is that I’m most likely hanging it up. I haven’t 100 percent made that decision, but it wouldn’t be a feasible, sensible move for me to come back. I kind of made that decision to cram that master’s degree into five years, and I think it paid off. But now my time wouldn’t be useful, other than athletics.
“And that would be great. I love baseball more than any other person. But, at the same time, I want to make a sensible decision. So, at this point, I think I’m hanging it up, but there is so much that has changed over the past three weeks, it will probably take me another three weeks to have a solid decision. And I’m sure there are a lot of other student-athletes who are in the same boat.”
Maybe, maybe not.
Martin is in a pretty rare boat with a possible sixth-year of eligibility.
“Yeah, it doesn’t happen very often,” he conceded. “So, it’s wild. Like I said, things change day by day and we’re trying to see how this thing looks on the back side of it. But that’s my answer for now. I think I’m hanging ‘em up — for now.”
Although it’s the sensible, adult move to make, it doesn’t erase Martin’s regrets.
“I had a good conversation with Coach Renner just a couple of weeks ago,” said Martin, referring to MU pitching coach Joe Renner. “I said, ‘Man, Coach Renner, I would have loved the opportunity to either finish my junior year when I hurt my elbow the first time or this year.’
“Just to have the opportunity to finish one of those years. I told him I was feeling this year the exact same as I did that year. I was throwing the ball really, really well. And that’s a year that you think maybe there’s a small chance I get picked up in the draft.
“That’s an awesome thought to be able to think, ‘Hey, I’m throwing the ball really good, giving our team a chance to win every time I’m out there’ ... just to be able to see what could have happened over the next 10 weeks of the regular season. It would have been something I would have liked to have seen.”
Yet, the even-keeled Martin still doesn’t feel robbed.
“God wasn’t surprised by any of this, and neither should we,” said Martin. “So, I’m just taking the punches and kind of rolling with them. If it means being burst into the next phase of life like this, I’m all for it.”
Martin is that mature.
Yet, the question still hangs in the air like a poor curveball.
Just one season.
Why couldn’t Wade Martin have had just one more full season?