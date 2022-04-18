Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour:
n Nobody realized what a home run hire Megan Smith Lyon was during the summer of 2018.
Both literally and figuratively, as it turns out.
Besides earning her 500th and 501st career victories last weekend in wins over FIU on Friday and Saturday, her Thundering Herd softball team continued its all-out assault on any vehicles parked near the outfield fence.
In nearly four seasons at MU, Smith Lyon’s Herd has smashed 228 homers in 161 games for an average of 1.42 home runs per game and 56.75 per season.
At the NCAA Division I level, Smith Lyon-coached teams have smashed 688 homers for an average of 49.07 home runs per season during her 14 years as a head coach.
As for her 501 head-coaching victories, it began in 2001 at Young Harris junior college. From there Smith Lyon went to Western Carolina, where she started the Catamounts’ softball program. Next, she was Kansas’ head coach for nine seasons.
That led Smith Lyon here to Marshall.
Now that the Herd mercy-ruled FIU 8-0 in five innings last Saturday, Smith Lyon has started on her second 500 wins.
Congratulations, Megan.
n Renewing the historic “Backyard Brawl” between West Virginia University’s and Pitt’s football programs was a no-brainer.
But WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons’ move to extend the series for an additional four years was pure genius. It was a move that really needed to happen.
The series began all the way back in 1895 and was played for 104 years until it ended in 2011 after a 21-20 WVU victory in Morgantown. For many of those years, both schools were Eastern independents, and became founding members of the Big East Conference. WVU won 14 of 21 games in Big East competition.
But then WVU became a member of the Big 12 in 2012 and Pitt joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013, so the series ended.
Nobody can keep a good rivalry down, however, so in 2015 Lyons announced the WVU-Pitt series would resume in 2022 for a four-game skein starting at Heinz Field on Sept. 1 and would run through the 2025 season.
There will be four consecutive games, then the series will take a four-year hiatus and return in 2029 for another four games through 2032.
It is a great move that needed to happen.
n Only at UCF …
Who else would play a spring football game with the players wearing uniforms that feature a custom QR code with links to their social media accounts and personal merchandise pages instead of their usual jersey numbers?
Nobody.
It is vintage UCF. The QR codes will take the place of the players’ usual roster number. Last names will still be present on the jerseys.
But numbers? And rosters for the fans to identify players? Forget about it.
Why, a fan might get confused and accidentally make a contribution to a Golden Knights’ NIL account, while he’s just trying to look up the player’s number.
And this is called progress?
So much for program sales.