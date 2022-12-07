Andrew Taylor was so very frustrated.
A record of 12-21 in Marshall University’s 2021-22 basketball season simply was unacceptable to the redshirt senior guard. So, Taylor did something about it.
He went home to Corbin, Kentucky, last summer and got himself into the best physical condition of his life.
How?
By running and running, and then running some more.
“On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’d run like two or three miles,” said the 6-foot-3 guard. “On Sunday, it would be more long distance. So, I would basically take off and try to beat it every week.
"I started at two or three miles, but then, I was running five or six pretty easily. I would run about an hour on Fridays, I believe."
So, how much did Taylor run per week?
"Oh, three or four hours per week," he said casually. "I was running probably close to 20 miles a week."
Twenty miles!
But wait. That’s not all.
"Besides that, I would do a basketball workout every day,” said Taylor. “That was my No. 1 priority — to make sure I got better on the court. That's the main thing. If you can run, it doesn't matter if you don't have the skills to use it.
"So, basketball workout every day. Then, weights three or four days a week. And I just put all that together into a summer."
The result?
There are several. One is Taylor is averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals. Another is MU has gotten off to a 7-1 start. And, perhaps, the most telling?
“I lost like 26 pounds,” said Taylor.
Holy smokes, I didn’t think Taylor had 26 pounds to lose.
"I didn't, either,” he said with a grin. “I don't think I was really like fat, but I was chunky. For the level that I want to play at personally, I wanted to be in the best shape I could. I guess I decided to be motivation-minded."
So, now, Taylor is in the 185- to 190-pound range and is quicker and stronger than ever.
“I'm just trying to figure out how I can be as light as I can be,” he said, “and be as fast and still jump high. Put that all together."
So far, so good.
Taylor has played a key role in helping Marshall to a 7-1 record heading into a 7 p.m. Thursday matchup with Duquesne (7-1) in Pittsburgh. That’s because Taylor is playing with more confidence than ever.
“More determination,” said veteran head coach Danny D’Antoni, “which fades into confidence. Andy is a natural scorer ... always has been. He was in high school. His mindset is to do that.
“Now, are there times he gets totally involved? Yes. But you don't want to take away that mindset because that's who he is. He's playing within his natural game.”
And what a game he possesses.
Just consider Taylor’s repertoire.
"He's got the running hook, the floater that looks like a pass ... he has a regular floater,” said D’Antoni. “He's right- or left-handed. He's got one where he threw it back over his head and it went in.
“The announcer at Miami (0hio) said, "This guy has got a full toolbox."
Indeed, he does.
And it all started with pounding the pavement last summer.
Andrew Taylor is chasing success.