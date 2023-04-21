Has it become a pipeline?
It certainly has all the earmarks.
Remember when Josh Ball transferred from Florida State to Marshall University? The 6-foot-8, 304-pound Ball started at right tackle for two years with the Herd, then became a fourth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Well, guess what.
Now, Lloyd Willis is following in Ball’s footsteps. After spending three years playing for those same Seminoles, Willis transferred to Marshall and is the odds-on favorite to fill MU’s vacancy at right tackle.
So, Lloyd, ever heard of Ball?
"No sir,” Willis said before hesitating. “Oh, him! Yeah, I've heard of him, I've heard of him.
“So, basically, when I had an opportunity of transferring and leaving Florida State ... since me and coach [Telly] Lockett [former Florida State tight ends coach in 2018-19 and current Marshall running backs coach] were tight -- real tight. He recruited me out of high school to come over to Florida State.
"So, I said, 'Why not? I might as well go over there [to Marshall]. Show love to my old coach. You know what I'm sayin'? Why not?"
So, Willis and Ball are like a pipeline.
“I'm going to come here and do some good things," the 6-7, 311-pound Willis said. "I came here to prove something. You know what I'm saying? I've got to prove it."
So, what does Willis want to prove?
"I want to prove to them that I'm not a waste,” he said fiercely. “You know what I'm saying? I'm not a waste."
Nobody wants to be categorized as a waste.
"I'm tired of sitting on the sidelines,” Willis said, “so I want to show them my talents. So, I came here to Marshall, they saw my talents and they love it."
It is a perfect situation for both Willis and Marshall because the Herd really needs a right tackle.
And Willis is eager to get started.
"I can't wait,” he said enthusiastically. “I've been talking to my teammates about it all the time and they say, 'Just chill, Lloyd, just chill. You're going too fast. Worry about spring practice first. Then, go about that when it comes.'"
It's easy to see why Willis is so eager. He can't wait to make up for lost time.
“I've been sitting on the bench for like three years," he said. "I'm tired of that."
A player doesn't go to college to watch. He goes to play.
"Yeeeesss," Willis said. "Look at me. I'm this big on the sideline. What do I look like? C'mon, man."
That’s why MU is glad Willis is here.
"I'm glad I am, too,” he said. “I think I made a great move. My parents even said the same thing, too. My mom is happy and she's proud of me because she thinks I made the right decision because mom don't ever tell me where to go.
"She said, 'You made that decision for yourself.' So, I said, 'OK.' I'm not going to lie. I didn't want to leave Florida because that's my home. But you know what? I feel like a change of scenery was better for me."
Sometimes that makes all the difference in the world ... you can't measure the impact, but sometimes it is a game-changer.
"I think I made a great move," he said.
Keep an eye on Willis during MU's spring game on Saturday.
- Remember Zach Loveday?
He is a 7-foot, 240-pound former basketball star at Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis, Ohio. Then, he spent two years playing for Huntington Prep.
After his prep career, Loveday spent the last three years at Baylor. And now? After entering the transfer portal, Loveday reportedly is scheduled to work out at Marshall on Saturday afternoon.
Loveday would be a nice replacement for departed 7-footer Micah Handlogten.