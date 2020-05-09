There already are enough Waffle House restaurants in West Virginia.
We don’t need the NCAA acting like another one.
Yet that’s precisely what is happening.
The first hint came a week ago, as the NCAA unveiled its “Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport.” This lengthy missive was supposed to provide guidelines for the resumption of collegiate athletics across the board.
Except for one significant problem.
It didn’t.
Instead, the NCAA chose to pass the syrup and put the onus squarely on the individual member schools’ plates.
What a waffle.
The NCAA didn’t even try to butter it up.
It’s every school and every state for itself. And that’s the best plan the NCAA could formulate? Really? A short-order cook at you-know-where could have come up with that plan and still served a side of hash browns that were scattered, smothered, covered and chunked.
Goodness knows it also would have been a lot more palatable.
This NCAA “plan” — and I use the word very loosely — is nothing short of a duck-and-run evasive maneuver. Shouldn’t our expectations have been a lot larger, considering NCAA President Mark Emmert is being paid an annual salary of $2.4 million?
Yes, absolutely.
This plan isn’t worth two cents, much less $2 million.
It’s a classic pass-the-buck move that puts all the pressure on the individual schools and conferences. The leagues, in particular, are under the gun.
Take the Big 12, for example.
What if West Virginia University’s football program is cleared to open conference play under state guidelines, but the state of Kansas isn’t? What happens to the Mountaineers’ games against Kansas and Kansas State?
Or what if Florida State and WVU both are cleared, but the state of Georgia isn’t open in time for their game on Sept. 5 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
The same premise applies to Marshall University’s football program.
In fact, what if the state of Kentucky isn’t cleared in time for Eastern Kentucky to play at WVU on Sept. 12 or for Marshall to play at Western Kentucky on Oct. 10?
Under the NCAA’s lack of leadership it could happen.
Just ask Penn State head football coach James Franklin. He recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd on the topic of the Big Ten’s 14 members not being able to open camps or seasons simultaneously.
During a recent conversation with a peer, Franklin commented, “That’s what he was kind of recommending, that the Big Ten kind of (has to) come out and say, ‘Hey, this needs to be kind of consistent across the Big Ten,’” said Franklin. “I said, ‘I just don’t think that’s going to work. It either needs to be national or not at all.’”
Franklin has a good point.
Shouldn’t FBS play start simultaneously under these circumstances? Yes and no. That obviously is the best-case scenario, but what if the Oklahoma schools weren’t cleared to open Big 12 play or the Texas schools weren’t cleared to start Conference USA play?
“Arizona is going to be very different than New Jersey,” said Franklin. “Maryland is different than Florida. I don’t think you’re going to like it. I don’t think people are going to be happy about it, but I think, in reality, I don’t see how you’re going to be able to hold up 10 or 12 schools in one conference from two states that are opening up a month later.
“Say you have six schools in your conference or eight schools in your conference that all are able to open,” continued Franklin, “and there are one or two that can’t. Are you going to penalize all these schools not being able to reopen?”
Quite a can of worms, isn’t it?
All because the NCAA hung up a “gone fishin’” sign instead of doing its job.