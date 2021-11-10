Welcome to “Make or Break Week.”
In many ways, that is what this week amounts to for both the West Virginia University and Marshall University football teams.
After a debilitating 24-3 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State last week in Morgantown, the Mountaineers take an uncomfortable 4-5 record into a tough road game at Kansas State (6-3) at noon Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Wildcats have won three straight games.
If WVU loses this week — the Mountaineers are a 6.5-point underdogs — its back would be against the wall to finish with a break-even 6-6 record and reach bowl eligibility. It would make a matchup with Texas on November 20 in Morgantown a linch-pin game.
Meanwhile in Huntington, the Thundering Herd faces an extremely emotional game when it hosts defending Conference USA champion UAB at 3:30 p.m. in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Besides this game being designated as “75 Week” in memory of the 75 players, coaches and fans who perished in the horrific Marshall plane crash on Nov. 14, 1970, it’s also a rematch of the 2020 C-USA championship game which should be known as “Nightmare On 20th Street.”
Talk about ramifications.
This contest is layered with them.
And nobody knows that better than MU star quarterback Grant Wells. The redshirt freshman didn’t complete a single pass — not one — during the first half of UAB’s eventual 22-13 victory in 2020. And, of course, the Charleston native hasn’t forgotten.
“We played the video on Monday of the last game we played these guys,” said Wells, “so I don’t think anybody forgets what happened or forgets this team.
“But there’s a bigger message this week. When you combine those two things you have to balance those two big events. I think we’ll definitely be playing with a little more enthusiasm this week.”
And rightfully so.
After not completing a pass during the first half vs. UAB last season, Wells finished eight of 23 for 138 yards with two TDs. But that was off-set by UAB’s 216 yards rushing and record-setting 41:26 time of possession.
Not much has changed.
UAB still takes away the run, doesn’t allow deep passes and has a bullish offense. The Blazers are led by running back Dewayne McBride, 5-foot-11, 215-pound sophomore, who has rushed for 837 yards on 120 carries (7.0 yard-average) with eight touchdowns.
Ordinarily, all that would be enough for me to pick UAB to win. But this isn’t an ordinary week. There’s no way I’ll pick against MU during “75 Week.”
The Herd will win, 20-17.
Meanwhile, back to WVU’s woes. So, just how do the Mountaineers go about putting that horrific loss behind them? That’s particularly the case as it pertains to the offensive line, which appeared to struggle mightily.
“All we can do is work,” said Doug Nester, junior right guard and former Spring Valley High School star. “We watched the film from last week and saw what we did wrong. We tried to fix it throughout practice this week and, then, we’ll try to prove it to everybody on Saturday. That’s all we can do is work.”
Which meant working, working and more working on technique during practices this week.
“Yeah, for sure,” said Nester. “We’re still a young offensive line. Most of the mistakes we had were technique-wise. It wasn’t a lack of effort or anything like that. It was just that we still have to grow, technically.”
The fact that Oklahoma State possessed a very experienced defensive line merely exacerbated the problem.
“Their defensive line played really hard,” said Nester. “They knew how to beat us. That’s all there is to it.”
Case closed.
So, is a win on the road too much to ask for this week? Yes. WVU will lose, 30-24.
