Danny D’Antoni has a love/hate relationship with Mike Beyers.
Marshall University’s veteran head basketball coach loves watching the 6-foot-9 senior stroke his signature, long-range 3-point jump shots.
But D’Antoni hates seeing Beyers take a long Euro-step and turn it into an ill-advised, off-balance pull-up jumper.
That is the dichotomy of their relationship.
“Mike and I have had a real love affair,” said a laughing D’Antoni. “It’s just that I see the game one way and he sees it another way. You know what? He has put up a lot with me. And he stayed ready. He’s been put down. He didn’t play.
“Yet he came out here Thursday vs. Middle Tennessee and he was ready. He played hard.”
Indeed.
After not playing a minute in consecutive games at FIU and at Florida Atlantic, Beyers came off the bench to score 12 important points in a hotly contested 81-79 loss to the Blue Raiders.
“Funny things happen sometimes,” said D’Antoni. “Taevion (Kinsey) gets hurt and Mike steps into the lineup and had a big game. That is what I envisioned at the beginning of the year.
“We talked for about an hour prior to the Middle Tennessee game. He came in and we watched videotape. I said, ‘Mike, if you will just shorten your game down and emphasize your shooting.’ I told him, ‘Look, you know the most shots you’ve taken — 3s — this year in a game? Four.’ “
That isn’t nearly enough 3-point attempts for a shooter who possesses truly remarkable range.
“I said, ‘You’re a great shooter,’” said D’Antoni. “‘You should be shooting between six and 12 (3s) in every game. And that means you have to hunt those shots. You can’t just think they’re going to come to you. You have to hunt them.
“‘And in so doing, you’ve got to take between six and 12. And, then, from that, let your game evolve. But you are trying to get your game all over the place and not focus on what you do the best.’”
That’s because Beyers has a love affair with shooting off the dribble.
“Yeah, and get to the rim and pass,” added D’Antoni. “He’s a real good passer. When he’s holding the ball up and he’s not moving and he looks at the floor, he’s really good. Now, when he puts it on the ground, he starts running into trouble.”
That leads to Marshall’s game against Conference USA leader UAB. With Kinsey sidelined with an Achilles problem, Beyers stepped into the starting lineup and produced 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in a remarkable 84-81 upset win over the Blazers.
“I’m just trying to get him to shorten his game down,” explained D’Antoni. “For the most part ... although I think he had four turnovers and four assists in the UAB game. That’s too many turnovers. Four and four isn’t good enough. But he wasn’t under. Before the UAB game, for the season he was under — he had more turnovers than assists.
“This was four and four. I’d like to be able to get it to four assists and two turnovers. If I get him down to that and he stays to where he puts the ball up from the 3-point line six to 12 times ... because even if he just does that, he opens the floor for everybody else — regardless of makes and misses because when he shoots, you think he’s going to make it. So that will pull the defense and, hopefully, it all works.”
It worked against UAB. But at Old Dominion on Thursday night? Uh, not so much. Beyers was 3 for 12 from the floor, including just 2 for 10 on 3-pointers, and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and one assist with three turnovers.
Yet at times Beyers has brilliant moments. Such as the falling-down 3-pointer from about 25 feet against UAB right in front of the standing D’Antoni. In fact, MU’s coach had to take a step back to keep Beyers from colliding with him.
Besides all that, Beyers even was fouled on the play.
“It was legitimate, too, because the guy jumped into him,” said D’Antoni. “You know, I missed it because I was trying to get out of the way. I didn’t see the shot. And then all of a sudden I saw him fall down in front of me and I go, ‘Damn, he made it!’”
That was a vintage Mike Beyers shot.
“Yeah, and a vintage Mike play when he stole the ball and windmill dunked the thing,” replied D’Antoni with a wry grin. “If he had missed it, I might have had a heart attack over there. But he took an easy dunk into a highlight dunk. And then he falls on the ground and he’s looking into the camera and shaking. We’ve got an 11-point lead and they’re (UAB) going this way and I’m going, ‘Get up! Get up!’
“He and I see the game with two different sets of glasses. But he’ll keep you excited.”
Nobody ever accused Mike Beyers of being dull.