It sounds good.
It even looks good on paper.
But listen again or take a second glance and it’s obvious there are flaws and pitfalls in the NCAA Division I Council’s proposal to grant all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility.
Then, when the Division board of directors gave its final approval, the die was cast.
The five Football Bowl Subdivision leagues known as the Group of Five are in dire straits.
It’s a numbers game.
Back in the day, Alabama’s Bear Bryant would have nearly 150 scholarship players on his roster just to keep talent away from his SEC rivals. There were so many complaints about stockpiling, the NCAA decreased the roster limit to, first, 105, then to 95 and, finally, to the present 85 in 1992.
But this new legislation obliterates that limit.
Take Marshall University, for example. The Thundering Herd has 19 redshirt seniors on its 2020 roster. And 14 of them are starters or play a significant number of snaps.
Well, guess what.
Not all 19 are going to leave after the 2020 season. Since they are getting a gift-wrapped additional year of eligibility, some will stay.
For argument’s sake, let’s say 10 decide to stay and play in 2021. That reduces the roster to 76, which means there would be room for only nine recruits and/or props.
That’s obviously not going to happen. Most FBS schools’ recruiting classes are between 20 and 25 prospects. Again, for argument’s sake, let’s say Marshall signs 22 recruits. That would take the roster to 98, which is 13 over the former standard of 85.
Now, here’s the big question.
How is Marshall going to pay for those 13 additional scholarships? According to MU officials, an out-of-state scholarship is worth $30,000-ish and an in-state is $20,000-ish.
How can a financially strapped school such as Marshall afford that?
Simple. It can’t.
And that’s the problem.
Now, before we proceed any further, let’s make it clear that this legislation, per se, is a great piece of news for the fall athletes. During these COVID-19-wracked times, these collegiate athletes deserve that.
The problem is when the rent comes due.
It’s simple economics.
“The downside of this decision is the back end,” admitted WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons, who is a member of the Division I Council and advocated this proposal. “Well, that’s what we get paid for. We have to deal with the ramifications. It will all work its way out. I’d rather deal with that than student athletes not know what their eligibility looks like.
“What coaches worry about is roster management. There will be some tough conversations in managing your roster.”
Tough indeed.
Just ask Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.
“Will all universities be able to afford it?” asked Berry rhetorically during an interview with Sports Illustrated. “Probably not.”
Know where most of those “probably not” colleges are located? In the Group of Five. The G5 roster of the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Sun Belt, Conference USA and Mid-American Conference can’t begin to hang financially with the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.
That means the ever-widening gap that already exists between the “haves” (Power Five) and the “have-nots (Group of Five), is just going to grow until it becomes an absolute abyss.
Much sooner than later, the Power Five will leave the NCAA. There really won’t be an FBS anymore. The Power Five will be Division I. The Group of Five will be I-A. And I-AA still will be I-AA.
It’s not a bright future. And it hasn’t been for quite some time, but this new legislation that will stretch the scholarship limits on rosters to and beyond the breaking point, puts all this into much sharper focus.
College football is going to change a great deal in the next few years.
And for the Group of Five schools?
It won’t be a change for the better.