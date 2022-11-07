MORGANTOWN — Who are these guys?
That thought ricocheted around in my head as if it were an air hockey table.
And for one very good reason.
Hardly any of the players were recognizable.
It was difficult to dismiss that premise while watching West Virginia University and Mount St. Mary’s players warming up here in the WVU Coliseum on Monday night in the 2022-23 basketball season-opener.
I mean, who were these guys?
Other than Kedrian Johnson and Emmitt Mathews, the rest of the Mountaineers were an assortment of witness protection candidates.
Where were Sean McNeil, Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell & Co.? They still had eligibility, right? Yep. They just chose to use it elsewhere.
Which explains why there was such a collection of new names such as Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint, Erik Stevenson, Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr., wearing WVU uniforms.
This is going to take some getting used to, huh? And as if all this wasn’t confusing enough, it turns out St. Mary’s and WVU have the very same nickname.
Honest.
They are both the Mountaineers. There are coincidences and, then, there’s … wait a minute, even the school colors are almost identical. Mount St. Mary’s wore blue uniforms trimmed in gold, while WVU wore white uniforms trimmed in blue and gold on Monday night.
What are the odds?
Of course, speaking of odds, what were the chances of Mount St. Mary’s actually defeating WVU in the Coliseum? Forget slim, it was none.
The Mountaineers were bigger, stronger and more athletic, while cruising to a 76-58 victory. So, what did WVU’s roster of eight new players show? A lot.
Keddy Johnson remains the starting point guard, but newcomer Joe Toussaint showed he is very tough physically, a better ball-handler and plays like a true, take-charge point guard.
Then, there’s well-traveled shooting guard Erik Stevenson. He obviously is talented and shows real leadership, but two quick fouls and two turnovers limited him to only 5:10 of playing time during the first half. Then, another personal foul followed by a technical foul in the second half led to more bench time and a total of only 10 minutes of action.
It was a similar situation for another newcomer — Jimmy Bell. The 6-10, 285-pound senior was a beast on the boards with a game-high six rebounds in the first half. But he struggled with his footwork offensively and committed three turnovers in 8:42 of playing time.
That opened the door for 6-10, 225-pound sophomore Mohamed Wague. He was impressive in the pivot scoring six points on 3 of 3 shooting, besides grabbing three rebounds in 10:41 of playing time. He lacks Bell’s bulk, but is much more agile and athletic.
Speaking of making the most of an opportunity, since Stevenson was saddled with foul trouble and Kobe Johnson wasn’t being active enough, it created some playing time for Seth Wilson. And he made the most of it. The 6-1 sophomore guard scored a game-high seven points in the first half during 14:50 of playing time.
It doesn’t appear the Mountaineers will be the “bombs away” 3-point shooting team it has been in recent seasons. With 10:39 remaining in the game, WVU had connected on only 4 of 16 treys for just 25.0 percent shooting..
And although WVU dominated the glass with 32 overall rebounds including 18 offensive boards, the Mountaineers also committed 15 turnovers and 14 personal fouls.
The good news is head coach Bob Huggins was able to give 11 guys playing time. That gives him a plethora of teaching points.
Remember, this WVU team is still getting acquainted with each other. And, now, we have a better idea of just who these new players are.