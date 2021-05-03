Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
It’s raining opinions … again.
n Would you like to be queen for a day?
Lena Elkins was on Saturday.
Besides being Nitro High School’s star softball player, the 5-foot-11 junior is also a member of the Wildcats’ girls’ basketball team.
And what a day she had.
In softball, Elkins led the Wildcats to a 6-4 victory over visiting Independence. The margin of victory? Elkins’ two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. Next, she pitched Nitro to a 4-1 win over Herbert Hoover.
That set the stage for Elkins’ arrival at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. And what an arrival it was. All of Nitro’s basketball players were outside the arena near the back entrance on Lee Street, awaiting Elkins.
She was arriving via a City of Nitro police cruiser to make sure Elkins was on time for the Wildcats’ Class AAA girls’ basketball state championship game against Fairmont Senior.
What happened next was unforeseeable.
With 4:15 remaining in the second quarter, Nitro star Baylee Goins drove into the lane, encountered contact from a couple of Fairmont Senior players and suddenly fell hard to the floor, grabbing her knee.
It appeared to be a major injury.
So, what was Nitro going to do without its star player? Sophomore Taylor Maddox answered the call, but the 5-foot-5 guard needed some inside help. That’s when Elkins stepped up to the plate just as she had done earlier in the day in softball.
Elkins dominated the boards in the fourth quarter, including a pair of huge back-to-back put backs to give Nitro a 43-40 lead. The Wildcats eventually hung on for a 51-45 victory to give Nitro its first basketball state championship in history.
And who scored in double figures for the Wildcats? Only two players. Maddox and Elkins. The latter came off the bench to score 10 important points and grab four rebounds.
A walkoff home run in softball. A ride in a police cruiser to the state tournament. And a surprise major role and double-figure scoring performance to help Nitro win the Class AAA state championship.
Yes, Lena Elkins was indeed “Queen for a Day.”
n The gap between the American Athletic Conference and the rest of the Group of Five is growing to Grand Canyon proportions.
The 2021 NFL Draft was a prime example. Just examine how each of the five leagues fared.
The Mid-American Conference actually was second among G5 schools with second- and third-round selections along with two fifth-round picks. Conference USA was next with a third-round choice (Louisiana Tech) and a trio of fourth-round picks (Marshall, UAB and North Texas).
Then, there was the Sun Belt also with four selections (fifth-round, two in the sixth-round, seventh round) and Mountain West with three draft picks (two in the fourth round and one fifth-round selection).
But, then, there’s the AAC.
It had an overwhelming 19 players taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nineteen! That’s four more draft picks than the other four Group of Five leagues had together.
The American had two first-round selections, one second-round pick, two in the third round, five in the fourth round, two each in both the fifth and sixth rounds and, finally, a whopping five seventh-round selections.
That’s very disheartening for any Group of Five member that doesn’t belong to the AAC.