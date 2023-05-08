Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here is the Marshall softball edition:
- The time is nigh.
After surviving one late hiccup, Marshall University’s softball team is ready to continue the greatest season in school history and sustain that success through the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The Herd left Huntington at 10 a.m. Monday for Lafayette, Louisiana, where it will play the winner of Coastal Carolina-Southern Miss at 1 p.m. Thursday.
And here’s the real crux of the matter.
This is a one-and-done, single-elimination tournament. There’s no consolation round. It’s a lose-and-go-home format.
So, what does Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon think about that concept?
“I actually like it,” she said Monday morning before departing. “We’re at the end of the season, so we’re a little bit tired — every team is. So, now we’re at one game a day, which is great.
“We get to lock in and focus on that one game. We’ve got (star pitcher) Sydney Nester, so we’ve got a chance. She’s going to be able to throw one game a day. I think that is going to help us.”
Considering Nester’s record is 25-7 and she leads the Sun Belt in earned run average, that’s a nice advantage for the Herd.
Another advantage is being able to press the reset button.
After its first series loss of the season to Texas State, the Herd bounced back by sweeping Georgia Southern.
“The Texas State series was tough,” Smith Lyon said. “It didn’t sit well with us. You know, we wanted to bounce back at Georgia Southern. And I was really proud of our team for doing so. I felt like we came out and were more focused offensively.
“I think we worked through some things this past weekend to kind of lay the foundation for going into the conference tournament.”
It’s called motivation.
“I’m part of that process,” Smith Lyon said, “helping them to see what we need to do and what our focus needs to be. They are really inner-motivated. They motivate themselves as a team. That’s one of the great things about our team.
“The team chemistry is unbelievable. They know what we need to do and they were really determined this past weekend in Statesboro to send a message and bounce back and to get prepared for the tournament.”
So, perhaps, this was one of those rare circumstances where a defeat actually can turn out to be a good thing.
“I never think that a defeat is a bad thing, honestly,” Smith Lyon said. “I think that it kind of shows you some things that you need to clean up a little bit. It pushes you to work a little bit harder and to be more focused.
“And I think it did that. We played a really good team in Texas State. We saw a really good pitcher, which I think helped us going into Georgia Southern. And it’s definitely going to help us going into the tournament.”
There’s only one more caveat to discuss. Does the one-and-done tournament format make MU strive to capitalize on every opportunity?
“Absolutely,” Smith Lyon quickly replied. “Here’s the thing. Our focus all year has been, ‘Let’s focus on this one game. This one game is the most important game of the season every time we play.’ So, at this point, that’s what our mindset is anyway.
“So, the tournament format is going to fit in really well with how we approach things.”
That’s because there is nothing soft about how MU plays.