MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins refuses to concede.
Granted, concession never has been the veteran West Virginia University basketball coach’s strong point.
But sometimes conceding is inevitable.
That time has arrived for the Mountaineers during the 2021-22 season. After losing 71-58 to Kansas Saturday night here in the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers have now lost an unsightly 10 of their last 11 games.
Enough is enough.
It’s time to face the fact that WVU will not be among the 68 schools competing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It’s just not going to happen. It is wistful, not to mention wishful, thinking.
Teams with 14-12 records and prolonged losing runs simply don’t make the field. And few know those facts of NCAA tourney life better than ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi. That’s why he doesn’t have WVU mentioned anywhere in his prognostications.
Yet, Huggins has scoffed at Lunardi saying, “We’re very much a part of it.” Why, the Mountaineers coach went so far as to refer to Lunardi as “the guy with bad teeth.”
Ahem, that’s no way to win friends or influence people.
The larger point, however, is reality simply has to set in. The Mountaineers have only five games remaining and given WVU’s recent body of work, it isn’t nearly enough time.
But Huggins still appears to be in denial.
The day before the loss to Kansas, Huggins said, “I think we are due. We are, we’re 100% due” during a press conference.
Somebody forgot to tell the Mountaineers.
With 10:22 remaining in the first half, WVU had connected on only one of its last 14 shots. In fact, the Mountaineers had missed their last eight shots in a row. Meanwhile, Kansas went on a 12-2 run over a span of 4:58.
With 7:58 left in the first half, Kansas had made 8 of 16 shots from the floor (50%) while WVU had connected on only 6 of 24 field goal attempts (25%).
What’s worse, by the end of the first half Kansas had accumulated seven layups and two dunks among its 13 field goals.
That’s not a recipe for success.
And it certainly doesn’t take Siri giving directions to know that’s not the road to the NCAA Tournament.
It’s just not going to happen this season. And it didn’t take WVU going 3:28 without a field goal during a span of the second half to confirm that. Only one field goal in WVU’s last 12 shots during a span late in the second half certainly didn’t help, either.
Besides, it’s not like it is a sin to miss an NCAA Tournament. Would every major-college coach like to advance to the “Big Dance?” Of course. It is akin to a Holy Grail.
But sometimes it just doesn’t happen.
Yes, the Mountaineers advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, defeating Morehead State 84-67 before losing to Syracuse 75-72. But the 2020 tournament was scrubbed due to COVID-19. And in 2019, the Mountaineers had to settle for a berth in the CBI, defeating Grand Canyon 77-63 before falling to Coastal Carolina 109-91.
Before that, WVU advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015.
So, perhaps, Huggins, the Mountaineers and WVU fans have gotten a little spoiled and just automatically expect bids to the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately for all of the above, it doesn’t work that way.
It certainly appears unlikely there will be any “March Madness” in Morgantown.