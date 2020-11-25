Dreshun Miller came out of nowhere.
So now the rest of us can feel exactly like the wide receivers he covers.
Surprise, surprise, surprise.
That’s what this 6-foot-1, 192-pound redshirt junior cornerback from Kennesaw, Georgia, has been for West Virginia University during this entire football season.
Yet nobody saw it coming.
How could they?
Miller suffered a season-ending knee injury during preseason workouts prior to the 2019 campaign and was redshirted. That meant WVU opponents in 2020 knew very little, if anything, about the junior college transfer from Eastern Arizona College.
They know now.
Miller literally burst into the 2020 campaign and has become one of the keys to the Mountaineers’ top-ranked pass defense, which is allowing only 161.5 yards per contest.
So, can WVU’s No. 1-ranked pass defense stop Oklahoma’s No. 8 passing offense at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown?
Miller will be one of the keys to answering that question.
Besides leading WVU by a considerable margin in pass breakups with eight, Miller also has an interception and has made 27 tackles, including 19 solo stops.
In the process, Miller has impressed WVU co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae.
“I’m proud of Dre,” said Addae. “When I talk or even think about Dre it’s kind of one of those things as a coach ... I wouldn’t say dream it up. But we all get into this for common reasons. None of us have gotten into it for money. Or stardom. Or the lights, so to speak.
“But more so for the love of the game and the opportunity to mentor guys and bring them along. And Dre from the time I came in until now is light-years different. From on the field to off the field he has made quite the maturation — in both areas. He’s not done yet. There’s still quite a bit to be had.”
Yet look at how far Miller has come.
“You’re talking about a guy who has fought back from injury,” said Addae, “he has been in the junior college ranks ... he is like Alonzo (Addae’s nephew who starts at safety for WVU) in a sense, where he has got his own story.
“He had a chance to sit around last year and really get better. Not necessarily physically, but mentally. He became a student of the game. And up until then that was probably his shortcoming — with what he knew. So, I think he made really good use of last year, not being able to play with the knee injury and the surgery and really getting into his (play) book.”
Let’s not venture so far as to suggest the knee injury was the best thing that could have happened to Miller. Instead, let’s salute him for putting his down time to such great use.
“I remember there was a point in time,” said Addae, “where I would ask Dre things in our meeting and he literally looked for a hole to crawl into. And, now, I have to preface the question with, ‘Dre, don’t answer this,’ because I want to get the answer from someone else because Dre is so tuned in.
“I just hope and pray he continues to grow the way he is. He’s a fighter. He has been competing his butt off this year. I hope he keeps trending that way. It would really be good for us.”
Indeed, it would.
That’s particularly true for Saturday’s game.
WVU vs. Oklahoma needs to become “Miller Time.”