Obinna Anochili-Killen was on a mission.
And rightfully so.
After all, the 6-foot-8 sophomore was handcuffed by some very questionable officiating during Marshall University’s 88-86 loss at Akron on Wednesday. As a result, Killen had to make up for some lost time against Duquesne on Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center.
And then some.
Imagine playing only 8:39 and fouling out. That’s what happened to Killen in Akron. He didn’t score. He didn’t block a shot. He grabbed only one rebound.
Otherwise?
The usually highly energetic, highly active Killen sat and watched for 31:21 of the 40-minute game. Maybe that’s why veteran Thundering Herd coach Danny D’Antoni started Killen for the first time in the 2021-22 season Saturday night.
And it worked.
Well, sort of.
Killen came charging out of the gate, blocking a layup attempt only 26 seconds into the game. Then, just 40 seconds later, the uber athletic Killen grabbed an alley-oop pass from Andrew Taylor and slammed it through the rim.
He was just getting started.
But unfortunately for Marshall, the rest of the Herd’s players were struggling mightily. That didn’t stop Killen, however. Four minutes into the game, the former Chapmanville High School star already had two points, three rebounds, one blocked shot and a steal. Next, at the 12:47 mark, Killen forced Duquesne’s Tre Williams into a traveling violation and then, 49 seconds later, he blocked yet another shot.
Before the first half ended, Killen swatted another shot, sailed down the open court for a driving layup and — what else? — blocked another shot.
By halftime, Killen had fractured the sweat he didn’t get to break at Akron by scoring seven points, grabbing five rebounds, blocking four shots and making a steal in 17 minutes of playing time.
And he was just getting warmed up.
With 13:34 remaining in the second half, Killen nailed only his third 3-pointer of the season from the top of the key. Next, the 220-pound post player scored on a layup, courtesy of an assist from Taevion Kinsey.
By then, the rest of Marshall’s players — particularly Kinsey — had gotten untracked and the Herd fought and scrapped its way back into the game. Kinsey led the way with 21 points on 10 of 21 shooting with five assists and three rebounds.
Then, with 2:12 remaining, Killen tied the score at 69-69 on a free throw.
It was anybody’s ball game.
Right up until Taylor swished a 3-pointer from the right corner with nine seconds remaining for a 72-71 victory.
And guess what? Nobody was happier than Killen.
“It feels real good,” he said, during a post-game Zoom call. “It took a while for us to get started. We were about 0-for-15. And we were down seven.
“We just had to keep playing good defense. And then ‘The Sheriff’ (Andy Taylor) was clutch. I missed the first (3-pointer). But I took the second one. I just pictured it like I always do in practice. And it went in.”
Indeed it did.
And did anybody deserve that more than the player who sat for 31:21 on Wednesday night?
Nope.
Obinna Anochili-Killen earned this one.
It was his turn, his time.