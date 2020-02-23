Jeff Jones is an Iran Bennett fan.
I know, I know.
It sounds rather odd considering Jones is Old Dominion’s veteran head basketball coach.
Yet, that didn’t stop Jones from offering an unsolicited opinion on Marshall University’s 6-foot-10, 315-pound redshirt sophomore center the last time Jones set foot in the Cam Henderson Center.
“I want to say something about Iran Bennett,” said Jones, after watching Bennett score 12 points and grab six rebounds in the Monarchs’ 68-67 loss to Marshall on Jan. 18. “I saw him when he was in high school. And I just want to applaud him on how much weight he has lost and on how much he has improved.”
It isn’t often that a coach will go out of his way to be complimentary of an opposing player. But to Jones’ credit, he didn’t hesitate.
Well, guess what.
It happened again after Marshall’s 74-66 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night before 5,916 fans in The Cam.
“I think it’s obvious they are going to him more,” said Jones, after watching Bennett score 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor, while also grabbing six rebounds and blocking five shots.
“He’s not secondary anymore. He’s kind of their focus. They throw the ball into him and allow him to make plays. You are seeing more usage of him from an offensive standpoint.”
Jones couldn’t have been more correct.
Bennett scored six of Marshall’s first nine points Saturday night.
“Getting Iran the ball,” said junior point guard Jarrod West, “and getting him going early is important for us.”
Yet, Bennett was even more dominant in the second half.
Again, just ask West.
“I thought Iran did a great job in the second half,” said MU’s junior point guard. “He made a run.”
Granted, it sounds like a stretch, but Bennett actually did make a one-man run at the start of the second period.
First, he grabbed an offensive rebound and made a big follow-up shot after a Taevion Kinsey miss with 18:02 remaining. Next, he scored on a pivot move. Then, Bennett made another good pivot move for a basket, got fouled and made the free throw.
In a span of 1:26, Bennett scored seven consecutive points for Marshall and gave the Herd a 44-42 lead.
Besides that, Bennett also made an eye-popping athletic move to snatch a loose ball near midcourt.
“It was a huge play by Iran,” said West, who scored a team-high 18 points. “A lot of people don’t think he can make a play like that. But he can.”
If it sounds like Bennett is getting better and better, it’s because he is.
“He’s getting better all the time,” said Thundering Herd coach Danny D’Antoni. “He’s working hard. He’s coming in more to work on his own. He wants to get better.
“And Mark Cline (veteran Marshall assistant coach) is doing a good job with him. He works with him every day before practice.”
But perhaps the most important factor about Bennett to keep in mind is his relative youth. This in just his first full season of collegiate basketball.
“He’s just a sophomore,” said D’Antoni with a knowing gleam in his eye. “And he has never been the focus of an offense before.”
But Iran Bennett is now.
Just ask Jeff Jones.