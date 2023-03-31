There’s one big question about Marshall University’s spring football practice.
Will there be an open quarterback competition?
The answer appears to be … yes.
Although Cam Fancher is the returning starter at quarterback after completing 131 of 236 passes for 1,558 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, the redshirt sophomore is being pushed.
Fancher’s primary competition seems to be redshirt freshman Cole Pennington, 6-3, 208-pound son of all-time-great Chad Pennington. After all, heredity alone gives the younger Pennington a significant head start.
Add that to the fact that his father was Cole’s high school coach and the competition becomes even more compelling.
“The reality is Cam is a little bit ahead,” said Charles Huff, third-year coach. “The young guys’ job is to push Cam all through spring and summer.”
Joining the competition is redshirt freshman Chase Harrison, 6-0, 191 pounds, sophomore Cade Cunningham, 6-4, 183-pound sophomore and redshirt freshman Colin Parachek, 6-4, 209-pound redshirt freshman, who transferred from Morehead State.
“We have the ‘C’ room,” Huff said with a chuckle. “Every quarterback’s name starts with a ‘C.’”
Humor aside, it appears Pennington will be Fancher’s primary competition.
“Cam is probably not going to improve as much as Cole,” Huff said. “I think Cole being on the scout team last year helps him. I’m excited to see who in this group will step up.”
The quarterback competition between Fancher and Pennington is certain to be the most-watched and most-discussed marquee event of spring practice.
Yet, there are several other compelling factors to take into account. For example, Marshall has a new defensive coordinator in Jason Semore, who takes over for the departed Lance Guidry.
“Obviously, we played really good defense last year,” Huff said, knowing full well he was uttering a classic understatement. “I am not looking for Jason Semore to come in here and be Lance Guidry.
“Yet, we’ve recruited to that frame.”
Which only makes sense.
After all, Marshall’s defensive staff still includes veteran linebackers coach Shannon Morrison, who also serves as assistant coach, along with veteran defensive line coach Ralph Street.
Between those two former Herd greats, they were more than able to bring Semore up to speed on Marshall’s style of suffocating defense during the last several weeks before spring practice began.
Besides that, Huff took the entire coaching staff to the University of Texas during the offseason for some staff development.
So, does that mean Marshall will pick up where it left off from a 9-4 record during the 2022 season?
Uh, not exactly.
“We’ll be a totally different team this year,” Huff said. “This is a new team. We’re going to start from scratch. That team from last year is gone. The goal this spring is to create improvement across the board. New goals. New aspirations. If everyone in the program improves, I think we’ll be pretty good.”
That’s pie in the sky.
In the meantime, let’s fast forward to the marquee event of Marshall’s 2023 spring practice.
It’s easily and obviously the quarterback competition between Fancher and Pennington.
Gentlemen, start your throwing arms.