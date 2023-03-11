Jimmy Parker looked extremely out of place.
There he was, sitting in the middle of Spring Valley’s bench during last week’s WVSSAC girls basketball tournament.
Instead of a girls assistant basketball coach, Parker looked like a former Marshall University star defensive tackle. Because he was.
As a senior during the 2000 season, the Mount Hope native accumulated 22 tackles for loss.
Twenty-two!
But, guess what?
Despite his height and bulk, Parker couldn’t have looked more comfortable as he sat there in the middle of the bench, towering over his players.
So, what’s the transition from major college football to girls high school hoops like?
“It’s different,” he said with a grin. “The mentality of guys is just a little bit different than some girls. I’m just happy to be out there and help them.
“Four of those girls, I started when they were in youth basketball. They were first-graders. Brooklyn Ellis, Dria (Parker’s daughter) and Allie Daniels and, then, I picked up Haleigh Crum a few times. And then coached a lot of them in middle school.
“So, I’ve been around them a long time. They’re good girls. They go to class, make good grades and they work hard.”
Yet, it still had to be a somewhat tough transition.
“It was a huge adjustment,” Parker said with a big grin. “Sometimes I get a little too fired up and they have to tell me, ‘calm down, Jimmy, calm down.’ I’m an intense guy and always have been. So to yell and scream — especially when I had them in the first grade — I had to adjust myself.
“All I want them to know is things that coach Pruett (iconic former MU coach Bobby Pruett) would always say to us. Big-time players make big-time plays.
“Defense never leaves you. Effort? You control that. I can’t control it. No parents, no coaches can control it. You control your effort and attitude on the court.
“And that’s all I try to instill in all of them.”
If it sounds like Parker is a fish out of water, he’s not. If it sounds like Parker is having the time of his life, he is.
“You know, it has been fun,” he said. It’s been real fun. I’ll tell you what, I really appreciate girls basketball. It’s the way you’re supposed to play this game. They freakin’ move without the ball, they flow. ... It’s just a beautiful game to watch.
“I’ve got so much more respect for the game. When I first started coaching, I started watching Geno Auriemma (famous UConn coach) and started studying what he would do. He was an ambassador of the game. And he just made it fun for me to watch.
“I encourage anybody who wants to teach basketball to go watch a women’s game because they absolutely do it the right way.”
That’s vintage Parker.
Whatever he undertakes, Parker still goes full-blast. That’s the only speed he knows.
“My daughter Dria is 15 and she’s in the 10th grade,” he said. “I’ve been coaching her since the first grade. It’s been super fun with Dria. I try not to be dad when I’m out there. I try to be ‘coach.’
“It’s hard sometimes because as a dad, you want to see her be a little bit more aggressive. But, as a coach, she does all the right things out on the court. She rarely turns the ball over and she’s athletic. She probably needs to get a little faster, but that’s just the coach in me.”
But wait, there’s more. Parker has a son, who is aptly named Shooter, who will celebrate his 12th birthday in April.
“He likes to play basketball,” Parker said, “but we’re going to get on that football field.”
Ah, as flexible and open-minded as Jimmy Parker is, there’s still a bottom line.
Football is in his soul.