Jon Elmore is home.
Home in the United States. Home in West Virginia. And, yes, home at Marshall University.
The former Thundering Herd basketball star renewed acquaintances while working out with incoming freshmen Jacob Conner and Micah Handlogten on Tuesday morning.
Who was having more fun?
It definitely was Elmore.
He was obviously happy to be home after finishing his third season playing European basketball. That’s particularly true since the 6-foot-3 guard was selected first-team All-Lithuanian in 2022.
But it hasn’t been easy for the Charleston native.
“It’s a roller-coaster,” said Elmore. “You have your good days and your bad days. But 10 months out of the year l’m overseas with my wife (Tori) and daughter (Ari) and the rest of the family isn’t there. So, it’s a different world.”
It isn’t like American basketball, either.
“No, it’s a different style of play,” said Elmore. “That’s the biggest thing. I put on some weight (190 pounds) and some muscle just to adjust to the game.
“It’s way more physical, slower-paced and a lot more plays and drawn-out strategies. So, it takes a lot to get adjusted to.”
It’s not exactly the run-and-shoot game Elmore set Conference USA records in while starring at Marshall.
“Nah, man, I had to make the adjustment,” he said. “My rookie year was really up and down. I was just trying to learn. The language barrier was tough. One of my coaches didn’t speak any English, so I really wasn’t able to communicate with him.
“So, I had to go back to zero on learning the game. I always knew how to play, but strategy-wise and getting into different systems ... you know, I was used to Danny D’Antoni’s run-and-gun, NBA style. So, I had to learn on the fly.”
And it showed in his game.
Playing for Pallacanestro Trieste of the Italian League during his first year, Elmore averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. So, he signed with Orlandina Basketball of the Italian second division.
Next, Elmore played for Ionikos Nikaias in the Greek basketball league and Soproni KC in the Hungarian League. Then, it was back to the Greek league with Larisa and, finally, with BC Siauliai of the Lithuanian Basketball League.
Besides the different teams, Elmore had to adjust to different cultures.
“It’s a hard adjustment,” he said. “You go to restaurants or whatever and the menus aren’t in English. Most of the waitresses don’t speak English. You have to find a way to communicate with people.
“Like going to the grocery store ... most of the items you aren’t accustomed to, so just everything in your day-to-day life you just have to make little adjustments and learn on the fly.”
Elmore’s saving grace was having his wife and daughter overseas with him.
“I have to give a huge shoutout to my wife, Tori, and my daughter, Ari,” he said. “My wife sacrifices her life in the United States to live with me over there and be away from her family. They give up a lot to be there. And I couldn’t be more grateful to them.”
But after three years is Elmore ready to quit playing pro ball?
Nope.
“As long as I’m still having fun with it and still passionate about it and my body still feels good,” said Elmore. “When I finish playing, I want to coach.
“But I want to play until my legs fall off, basically.”
That’s right, folks, he’s still the same ol’ Jon Elmore.
--30--