Seth Ramsey wasn’t sure this day would arrive.
It was on the schedule.
It was on the calendar.
It was on the agenda.
But so was the coronavirus pandemic. Since March, COVID-19 has rearranged a lot of schedules and calendars and agendas, particularly in sports.
So, although Poca High School’s head football coach knew the first day of preseason practice was supposed to take place on Monday, Ramsey still was holding his breath.
Just a little.
But now that it’s less than 24 hours away … well, Ramsey isn’t waiting to exhale any longer.
“You talk about a breath of fresh air,” said Ramsey with obvious relief in his voice. “My gosh, just being able to get back to some sort of normalcy ... we’re really looking forward to it.”
Particularly since the Dots are coming off such a tremendously successful 2019 season. After an unbeaten regular season, Poca finished with an 11-1 record. That’s quite a turnaround for a program that lost 39 consecutive games at one point and suffered three straight 0-10 seasons, in 2014-16.
Besides that, star running back Ethan Payne won the Kennedy Award and returns for his senior season.
Yet still there was that nagging doubt in everyone’s minds throughout the summer.
“Oh, yeah,” said Ramsey, who took over the program in 2015. “And especially the kids. I can’t imagine what all was going through their minds. We did everything we were supposed to do in the June period, the conditioning period; the phases one, two and three in the three-week period; and our flex phase here in August.
“Sometimes we didn’t know if we were going to be able to play or not. But right now we have the hope that we will be able to play. Monday is going to be a great feeling when we can get out there and get through a full practice and just get back to like what I said — some sort of normalcy.”
There’s no substitute for that.
“We’re just excited to get back in the groove of things,” said Ramsey.
Yet, the “what ifs” still linger.
What if it all still gets shut down?
“We’ve had this conversation as a coaching staff,” said Ramsey. “And I know it was in the back of everybody’s mind. If we’re not able to play, if we’re not able to see this thing through ... we’re still going to do all we can to acknowledge the accomplishments of this senior class.
“We’re going to do all we can to have some sort of Senior Night. If we can’t have it at an actual game, we’re going to try to do everything we can to have some sort of recognition and give them the respect and the time that they need.
“This senior class, it has meant the world to this program. Where we were when they came here to where we are now ... they’ve turned the direction of this program completely around. They’ve made us relevant. I know that more than anybody. And I am extremely grateful for what they have contributed to the program and what they’ve done.”
One way or another, Ramsey is going to make certain this senior class receives the accolades it deserves.
“If we don’t get to play this thing,” said Ramsey, “we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we honor them in the way we should and give them the respect that we should.
“I just hope that they get the chance to play this thing this year.”
Let’s hope so.
Goodness knows, Poca has earned the right.