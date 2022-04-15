Some running backs are speed merchants who simply run away from would-be tacklers.
Others are shifty runners who make defenders miss.
There is also the much rarer breed of combination running backs — such as Marshall University’s Rasheen Ali — who are an eye-popping blend of speed, shiftiness and power.
Then there is Ethan Payne.
He is none of the above.
Instead, the Thundering Herd sophomore is a power running back who simply runs over and/or through would-be tacklers. So how is that working out for him? Pretty well, actually.
With Ali sitting out spring practice, Payne has been the running back on the first-team offense. What’s the secret to the 6-foot-1, 216-pound true sophomore’s success?
Payne runs with pure, unadulterated fury.
Why, there are defenders who probably think his name should be spelled P-A-I-N. They could be right because he certainly doesn’t go down easily.
That’s actually the key to Payne’s success. The two-time winner of the Kennedy Award (2019-20) realizes he’s not going to run wild in college like he did at Poca High School. Payne amassed 2,845 yards and 52 touchdowns (49 rushing, two receiving and one kickoff return) for the Dots.
But now?
Payne’s signature is not losing yardage. How many running backs can say that? Ali, for example, only lost 54 yards while rushing for 1,401 yards in 2021. That’s impressive. But Payne was better. He lost one yard while rushing for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in 2021.
The key to Payne’s success?
He always falls forward.
“I’m running like I’ve always ran — downhill,” said Payne with a grin.
Yet there’s something different about him. It’s obvious in how Payne looks and it’s obvious in how he’s running now.
“Yeah, I feel real different,” said Payne. “I feel looser in the hips and not as stiff. I feel a little quicker, too.”
What changed? Payne spending a lot of time in the off-season conditioning program?
“It helped me a lot,” he said. “I didn’t start realizing it until this year. Going into the spring, I started thinking to myself, ‘Wow, I’ve gotten a lot better since I came in last year.’
“And I can tell. A lot of what had to do with it is learning the plays. Like last year, I was a little timid trying to get things right.”
But not anymore.
Payne was ripping off 5- to 7-yard gains during Marshall’s scrimmage a week ago. Much the same is expected when the Herd scrimmages again at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
“A lot of that had to do with the line giving me good holes to run through,” said Payne, “so all the credit to them.”
That’s vintage Ethan Payne. He always deflects praise to his teammates. But he isn’t fooling head coach Charles Huff, who is keenly aware of what Payne brings to the table.
“He’s one of those guys where he’s not going to be pretty,” said Huff. “He’s not going to come out with the gloves on. He’s going to be a tough, hard worker.
“And what you fail to realize a lot of times with him is because he’s a tough kid, because he falls forward, because he’s not flashy ... a lot of times he’s very positive in yards and positive in the gain.”
One of the keys to Payne’s success was his off-season conditioning.
“Ethan has probably put on 15 pounds and lost 8 or 9 pounds of fat,” said Huff. “He is changing his body. And you look at that over the course of four years. The issue is trying to keep guys healthy, so the off-season becomes just as helpful as the season.”
Payne is a prime example of that, but it doesn’t radically change who he is.
“He’s not going to be the one that goes 80 yards down the sideline,” said Huff. “But you’re going to look up and he’s going to average 3, 4, 5 yards a carry.
“And he’s not going to lose yards. He falls forward. He’s tough. He’s physical. As the game wears on, he gets stronger because he’s able to lean on some guys.”
That means there is a niche for Payne.
“He’s one of those guys that we’ve got to make sure we use in the right scenario,” said Huff. “And moving forward these next couple of weeks, it’s finding what he does well that we can continue to build on.”
What Ethan Payne does well is compete.
That’s what makes him special.