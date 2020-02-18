Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here is the opinion of the day:
Referring to Conference USA’s convoluted “pod system” as “Bonus Play” is a misnomer of epic proportions.
Bonus, indeed.
The fact of the matter is it provides no bonus whatsoever. It was supposed to, of course. It was billed as a system that would help Conference USA place more than one member school into the annual NCAA tournament and also improve C-USA schools’ habitual low seedings.
How did that work out during the first go-round of “Pod Play” in C-USA?
Uh, not too well.
Old Dominion won the league championship. Yet, the Monarchs (26-8 overall, 13-5 C-USA) still received a lowly regional seeding of only No. 14.
Their overall seeding?
It was only No. 56 out of 68 schools.
That’s mediocre.
It also led to a matchup versus a Purdue team that overwhelmed Old Dominion, 61-48, in first-round play. Actually, it wasn’t that close. Old Dominion went scoreless for a span of 6:17 and missed its last 11 shots of the first half. The Monarchs trailed, 32-19, at halftime.
As for Conference USA getting a second member in the “Big Dance”? That didn’t come close to happening. So, in the final analysis, installing the “Pod Play” system was an enormous mistake by Conference USA.
But did the league admit it?
Of course not.
Instead, C-USA’s leaders acted like the “Pod Play” hadn’t blown up in their faces like a flaming paper bag of you-know-what and forced the league’s coaches — not to mention fans — to endure yet another year of “Pod Play” misadventures.
Geez.
So much for promising my dentist, Nick, that I would try to quit grinding my teeth.
So, here we go again on a not so magical, mystery tour.
For Marshall University, that means being in the second pod with a seeding of No. 7 in the 14-team league. It also means playing four games during an extended period of three weeks.
It all begins with Marshall hosting Old Dominion at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center. Next, the Thundering Herd travels to UAB for an 8 p.m. matchup on February 28 (Thursday).
Then, Marshall returns home to host Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. on March 4 (Wednesday). The “Pod Play” finale has the Herd flying all the way to San Antonio to play at UTSA for the second time in 24 days at 4 p.m. on March 7 (Saturday).
That leads to the Conference USA tournament in Frisco, Texas.
So, what are the odds of C-USA getting a member into the NCAA tournament field other than the tournament champion?
Slim and slimmer.
North Texas leads the league with an 18-9 record, but is ranked only No. 90 in the NET rankings, which, more or less, determines the NCAA Tournament field. Western Kentucky (18-8) and Louisiana Tech (19-7) are next, but the NET ranking for the Hilltoppers is No. 117 and No. 92 for LA Tech.
In other words, there is virtually no chance of Conference USA’s representative obtaining a high seeding or getting a second member school in the NCAA tournament.
So, all data points to “Pod Play” being a colossal disappointment and a distinct mistake for the second consecutive year.
Besides that, it really screws up the last three weeks of the season for fans.
This needs to be “Pod Play’s” farewell performance in Conference USA.