Danny D’Antoni is an enormous music lover by nature.
Anybody who shows up early for Marshall University basketball practices is keenly aware of that fact.
That’s why recent news sounded like a symphony when D’Antoni learned there is a proposal to expand the annual NCAA Basketball Tournament — aka March Madness — from 68 to 90 teams.
What difference do the additional 22 schools make? All the difference in the world to basketball programs that don’t compete in the Big 12, ACC, Big 10, SEC and Pac-12.
Those schools, along with the Big East, West Coast Conference and Atlantic 10 and the champions from the AAC, Sun Belt, Mountain West, Mid-American and Conference USA, pretty much fill the field of 68.
But with 22 more slots available?
Aha, then leagues that usually are allowed to send only their conference champions will be able to provide a second team.
And that gets D’Antoni’s toes tapping.
“Okay, if you go to 90,” D’Antoni reasoned, “it’s still right at 30% of the schools getting into it (NCAA Tournament). You look at football where they have bowls and 60% get in.
“So, it’s still a pretty exclusive tournament. I would see nothing wrong with that.”
That’s because there is a whole lot right with that.
“You are just creating more upsets where the non-favored team has a chance,” D’Antoni said. “That’s what draws attention. That brings people in. Even if it’s in the first- or second-round, where it’s real exciting to see a team that might not have gotten in.
“I don’t know how they are going to treat it. Are those 30 ... well, are they going to give every Division I conference at least two? Everybody would get their top two — everybody.”
It would make a world of difference for the non-Power Five schools.
“I don’t know how they are going to do it,” D’Antoni said. “But they’re going to get more because they can’t take all of them from Power Five schools. And, then, after that — choose — because every conference is going to get two schools in the NCAA Tournament.”
As D’Antoni warmed to the topic, his brain began to whirl with possible scenarios.
“Here is how you do it,” he said. “You take the regular-season champion and the tournament champion — if they’re different — and that’s the two. If it’s the same, you take the team that got beaten in the finals of the tournament — those two. That’s the way I’d do it.
“I love the idea. The more, the better. I’ve got a better chance then. I’ll tell you, coming through a 14-team league is a chore. I don’t care if you are the best team or not.”
Remember the days of Middle Tennessee and Marshall fighting for C-USA’s one bid? D’Antoni certainly does.
“You can be the best by a lot and that’s still hard,” he said. “And to lose one game and be out of it ... I think Middle Tennessee, the year they were ranked No. 25 and we won the tournament and they didn’t get to go.
“Are you kidding?”
If this expansion to 90 schools happens, it would go a long way toward evening the playing field in “March Madness.”
“Yeah, if they do it right,” D’Antoni warned. “I don’t know if they’ll do it right. The year that we got beaten by Middle Tennessee in the finals and Middle won the regular-season ... we would have gone with them to the NCAA Tournament.
“I think that’s the best way to do it.”
It’s certainly the most equitable plan.
Now, let’s see if it comes to fruition.