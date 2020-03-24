Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour in “Wet” Virginia.
n Are there going to be West Virginia high school basketball tournaments this year?
I seriously doubt it.
This is the 12th day since the Secondary School Activities Commission’s Bernie Dolan, executive secretary, halted the state high school girls’ tournament on March 12.
That’s 12 days of no practice with no end in sight.
As for the boys, the Class AA regional finals haven’t even been held yet, much less a state tournament. And, of course, they haven’t been practicing, either, with the high school gyms closed.
That means the light is growing dimmer and dimmer at the end of the tunnel.
No offense to the girls, who started playing state tournaments in 1976, but it would be a particular shame if West Virginia weren’t able to hold its 107th annual boys basketball tournament.
That’s right, 107th.
The very first tournament was held in 1914 with Elkins defeating Wheeling, 28-13. It remained one class until 1922 when schools were divided into Class A and Class B. Then, in 1959, the current system of Class AAA, Class AA and Class A went into effect.
Why, even when the United States was engaged in World War I from 1914-1918, the West Virginia boys basketball tournament was played.
The same is true when World War II was being fought in 1939 through 1945.
Nothing has stopped the state high school boys basketball tournament. Not the Korean War or Vietnam World or even World Wars.
But, now, it appears the coronavirus panic will end a 106-year streak.
How unfortunate.
n What sort of impact will Tampa Bay’s signing of Tom Brady have on Byron Leftwich?
It just might be the best thing that could have happened to the former Marshall University star quarterback and current Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator.
After all, Leftwich already is on the fast-track to becoming an NFL head coach. Tampa Bay boss Bruce Arians has said as much on numerous occasions.
And, now, adding Brady to Leftwich’s resume?
That could be quite the endorsement.
Sure, the 42-year-old Brady is two years older than the 40-year-old Leftwich, but there should be mutual respect between two guys who have spent years in the NFL.
This shouldn’t do anything but enhance Leftwich’s resume.
n Leftwich wasn’t the only Mountain State product affected by NFL free agency.
The same is true for former West Virginia University hard-hitting safety Karl Joseph. The former first-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders (14th overall player selected) recently signed with the Cleveland Browns.
This will be Joseph’s fourth year in the NFL. He has totaled 236 tackles with four interceptions and three sacks.
Joseph, who has been injury-prone, signed a one-year contract with the Browns worth $2.5 million, including a $500,000 signing bonus.
Success stories are always the best.