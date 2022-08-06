It is a travesty.
It is a farce.
It is a disgrace.
Marshall University former football coach Bobby Pruett isn’t allowed to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame because he was a head coach for just nine years.
The minimum requirement?
Ten years.
So much for quality over quantity.
The legendary Pruett compiled a record of 94-23 (.803 winning percentage) while leading the Thundering Herd. He had two undefeated seasons. He won six conference championships. His teams won five of seven bowl games. And in his first year as Marshall’s head coach, Pruett won the 1996 NCAA Division I-AA national championship with a perfect 15-0 record.
And that’s not enough?
The College Football Hall of Fame is full of inductees whose credentials pale in comparison to Pruett’s achievements. Yet, they’re in and Pruett is on the outside looking in because of that 10-year stipulation.
So, longevity is more important than success? That’s precisely what the College Football Hall of Fame is saying. In their judgment quantity is far more important and clearly outweighs quality.
In what universe is that valid?
Only in the convoluted world of the College Football Hall of Fame.
What’s worse, Pruett isn’t the only outstanding coach that is being slighted. Former Georgia Southern head coaching great Erk Russell also is caught in the same scenario. Russell compiled a record of 83-22-1 and won three NCAA I-AA national championships in eight years.
Yet he, too, is on the outside looking in.
So what can be done about this travesty of justice? Well, the College Football Hall of Fame could do away with the rather rigid 10-year requirement. That’s not likely to happen, although it should.
Instead, Pruett would have to receive a waiver. Besides an honor court, the College Football Hall of Fame has an Awards Committee that would have to approve the waiver. It would also have to be approved by the board of trustees.
For a waiver to potentially occur, it would need to be brought up for recommendation by a member of the NFF board. This board handles all aspects of the nomination and selection process for the College Football Hall of Fame.
If that sounds like a lot of red tape, color me scarlet.
What’s worse, the College Football Hall of Fame officials realize Pruett has earned this honor and belongs in the HOF.
“Those two (Pruett and Russell) are the most unique candidates because of the amount of success that they had,” said Matthew Sign, National Football Foundation Chief Operating Officer.
What it amounts to is that someone in charge, someone with some power, needs to stand up and right this wrong.
And what makes matters even worse? Pruett’s decision to decline the University of Charleston’s offer to allow him to serve as the Golden Eagles’ head coach for one year, so he could satisfy the 10-year requirement.
Pruett considered the proposal but turned it down because it wouldn’t be doing things the right way.
As a result, one of the most successful coaches in the history of college football sits on the outside of the College Football Hall of Fame looking in.
It is an absolute miscarriage of justice.
Bobby Pruett deserves better.