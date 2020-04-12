There are lots and lots of “All” teams. All-County, All-Conference, All-State, All-American … all, all, all.
Well, move over, all you “Alls,” because a new all-team is debuting.
Introducing “All-Chuck.”
After 48 years of covering and watching high school basketball in the great state of West Virginia and nearly a month of being bored into Netflix oblivion due to the coronavirus pandemic, I am unveiling my “All-Chuck” team.
First Team
Mark Cline, Williamson, small forward: He always was a phenom. Cline was an AAU All-American at the age of 12 after leading the West Virginia squad to a national championship. And he just kept getting taller (6-foot-7), better and more talented at Williamson High School and Wake Forest.
Jimmy Miller, Princeton, power forward: The 6-8 center nearly single-handedly led the Tigers to a Class AAA state championship. Then, he went to the University of Virginia where he was selected NCAA East Regional MVP. He was a magician on and off the court.
Patrick Patterson, Huntington High, center: This 6-8 big man is an even better person than he is player. That’s saying a lot considering Patterson still is playing in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Randy Moss, DuPont, shooting guard: Perhaps football was this wunderkind’s best sport. But could he have played NBA basketball and been a star? Oh, yeah. Moss was simply that innately gifted. He could do anything in any sport at any time.
Jason Williams, DuPont, point guard: This 6-1 point guard was to passing, ball-handling and on-court creativity what Picasso was to painting. Nobody ever had done the things Williams did routinely. He was one of a kind.
Second Team
Mike Jones, Charleston High, small forward: We called him “Twig.” He was as engaging personally as he was talented. Jones could play any position on the court. He was that athletic, yet that skilled.
Maurice Robinson, Welch, power forward: They called this 6-7 big man “Tree.” And he was. He was like a mighty oak on the block and in the paint. After high school, Robinson became a star at WVU.
Earl Jones, Mount Hope, center: The Mountain State never has seen a player like this 7-foot phenom. He was as talented as he was reticent. There was nothing Jones couldn’t do on a basketball court when he was motivated.
Jeff Schneider, Clarksburg Washington Irving, shooting guard: This 6-4 guard was shooting 3-pointers before there were 3-pointers. He got only two points for his long-range field goals, but Schneider also should have received style points.
Bimbo Coles, Greenbrier East, point guard: The 6-1 ultra-athletic point guard was successful at every level — high school, Virginia Tech, 1988 U.S. Olympic team and NBA.
Third Team
Tamar Slay, Beckley, small forward: The 6-8 former Beckley, Marshall University and 12-year pro basketball standout is an even better person than he was player. That says it all.
Russel Todd, Northfork, power forward: Despite winning six consecutive Class AA state championships, the Blue Demons produced only one major college player — the 6-7 Todd. He went on to star at WVU and play in the NBA.
Gay Elmore, South Charleston, center: The lanky 6-5 Elmore was the absolute master of the pick-and-roll and converting the 3-point play. He simply knew how to play the game.
Jon Elmore, George Washington, shooting guard: As usual, the Elmores — father and son — are together again. It’s not exactly a surprise. They are the most prolific scoring father-son duo in NCAA history.
Marsalis Basey, Martinsburg, point guard: This mighty mite was a standout in high school and college (WVU) as a point guard and then played professional baseball. And he stood only 5-8.
Coaches: Lou Romano, Jim Fout and Bob Schneider.
Yes, this was All-Chuck.