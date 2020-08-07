This is “Sundry on Saturday.”
No. 1 topic, the Cincinnati Reds.
How bad are the Reds? Don’t answer. It was a rhetorical question.
The Reds embarrassed themselves beyond all measure Thursday night during a 13-0 loss to in-state nemesis Cleveland.
Cincy didn’t hit — two of its three hits were from DH Jesse Winker. And Cincy didn’t pitch — despite the Indians leading only 1-0 after 4.2 innings, they scored 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Keep this in mind. Cleveland entered the game with the lowest team batting average in Major League Baseball — .181. The 13 runs were more than the Indians had scored in their last eight games combined.
It was so bad Reds’ manager David Bell got himself ejected in the sixth inning so he didn’t have to watch anymore. Here’s where the Reds made their big mistake. They spent millions of dollars on hitting and starting pitching. That’s all well and good, but what about the bullpen? It is mediocre and that’s being gracious.
A young relief pitcher named Jose DeLeon, who sports a well-groomed mustache and goatee, got his coif knocked off. He pitched 1.2 innings, allowed four hits, gave up eight earned runs and walked four including two with the bases loaded.
DeLeon left with a 43.20 earned run average. I’m not optimistic about his MLB future. But how much can be expected when the Reds’ closer — Raisel Iglesias — has only one save in four appearances and sports a 6.23 ERA?
Joining him in the Reds’ bullpen are Nate Jones (6.23 ERA in five appearances), Michael Lorenzen (12.46 ERA in five games) and Cody Reed (16.20 ERA in four games).
Watch the Reds at your own risk.
No. 2 topic, the uprising in college football. There is one, you know.
Groups of players from both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have formed coalitions seeking increased safety measures for the 2020 football season in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten players released a statement via the College Athlete Unity organization calling for more comprehensive dialogue with the NCAA and conference.
The statement reads:
“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas. Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the NCAA must—on its own and through collaboration with the conference—devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season.”
It was an undisguised shot across the bow at the beleaguered NCAA, which has left major decisions about this season in the hands of individual conferences. Among other demands, Big Ten players want a minimum of three COVID-19 tests per week, including one on game day. The Big Ten’s standard calls for only two weekly tests.
Meanwhile in the Pac-12, an organization of conference athletes released a somewhat similar list of conditions on the Players Tribune website. But, unlike the Big Ten, the Pac-12 coalition threatened to boycott the 2020 season if concessions weren’t made.
Also, Stadium reported Idaho’s football players took a team vote and nearly 75 percent don’t want to play in 2020. Don’t be surprised if this dissent gets worse before it gets better.