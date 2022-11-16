Taevion Kinsey didn’t have a clue.
The 6-foot-5 senior guard knew he had a really good game in Marshall University’s 91-65 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night at the Cam Henderson Center.
After all, he scored 28 points on 13-of-19 shooting with seven assists.
That’s good. That’s really good. But even Kinsey didn’t realize just how good.
The fact of the matter is Kinsey passed the inimitable Walt Walowac on Marshall’s all-time scoring list, moving into fourth-place.
What made this achievement particularly poignant, however, is Walowac passed away on Oct. 25 at the age of 90 in Salem, Virginia.
The younger readers in the audience probably don’t realize the true significance of these events. That’s because Walowac, a Logan, West Virginia, native, played for the Thundering Herd from 1950-54.
So, let’s educate them.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Walowac set the school scoring record of 1,982 points. That stood as the school’s career scoring record for 34 years.
Thirty-four!
Walowac averaged 20.9 points in four seasons, including 29.1 as a junior. Is it any wonder Walowac is one of merely seven Marshall male basketball players who have had his number retired?
The list includes Mike D’Antoni, Hal Greer, Charlie Slack, John Taft, Leo Byrd, Russell Lee and Walowac.
What a truly prestigious list.
That’s just how good Walowac was. He was a first-team Helms Foundation Small College All-American for legend Cam Henderson in 1953 and a third-team selection in 1954.
Then, when Marshall joined the Mid-American Conference, Walowac averaged 26.1 points as a senior, setting a league record. That included scoring a career-high 44 points against Ohio University and West Virginia Wesleyan during his senior season.
Walowac was chosen by the Milwaukee Hawks in the third round of the 1954 NBA Draft. But the NBA was far less prestigious in those days. That’s why many stars, including Walowac, chose to play in higher-paying industrial leagues.
That’s why Walowac chose to play for the Akron Wingfoots in the National Industrial Basketball League.
Walowac enjoyed such a prestigious career, he became a member of Logan High School’s Hall of Fame. Then he was enshrined in the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1980. And, finally, Walowac was inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985.
As it stands now, Walowac is fifth on Marshall’s all-time scoring list behind (in order) Jon Elmore (2,638 points), Skip Henderson (2,574), John Taft (2,332), and Kinsey (1,986).
That’s fast company.
So, the next time someone attends a game in the Henderson Center, fans should look up toward the west concourse and notice No. 20 hanging there.
It was Walt Walowac’s number.
Rest in points, Walt.