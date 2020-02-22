The late Chuck Wright was a hero.
The regrettable part was very few people realized it.
How unfortunate because Wright was indeed a hero.
I know.
I was there.
It was the fall of 1970 at Marshall University and a true freshman football player named Chuck Wright lived next door to a sophomore journalism major in South Hall dormitory.
We bonded quickly.
What were the odds?
We both were named Charles after our fathers, we both were namesakes meaning there was a “Junior” attached to our names and we both preferred the nickname “Chuck.”
Oh, yeah, and we often were mistaken for each other since Wright only weighed about 100 pounds more than me.
Just two Chucks in a pod.
One day, I walked past his open door and the muscular Wright was posing in front of a mirror. He was so muscular, Wright could make the pectoral muscles in his chest jump.
“Big deal,” I said, walking into his room. “What good does that actually do you?”
The dark-haired, dark-eyed Wright grinned mischievously and said, “You’d be surprised. I’m slow-dancing with a girl and she has her head resting on my chest and I make that pec jump.
“She says, ‘What was that?’ And I reply, ‘That was my heart beating for you, baby.’ It worked every time.”
I immediately conceded.
And me and Chuck’s relationship was forged.
The unfortunate part for both of us was all the laughter turned to tears that November when a plane carrying most of Marshall University’s football team crashed into a hillside below Tri-State Airport’s runway, killing all 75 passengers aboard.
I lost friends.
But Chuck lost teammates.
That’s when Wright stepped up as only he could. Despite his relatively small size of 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Wright was a very good defensive tackle. Perhaps, it went back to his Stonewall Jackson High School days in Charleston when he was a standout in football, wrestling and in the weight events in track.
Wright was very strong and knew how to use leverage. Besides that, he was a natural born leader, who excelled at leading by example. That’s why Wright was a co-captain of the most important team in the history of Marshall University football.
It was the team known forever as the “Young Thundering Herd.”
Marshall was trying to put the pieces of a football program back together again and Wright was one of the “glue” guys.
It wasn’t easy for No. 75, but Wright never relented.
He persevered during the memorable ’71 season that included eight losses, but two dynamic victories over Xavier, 15-13, and Bowling Green, 12-10. Marshall posted another 2-8 record in 1972, but managed a 4-7 mark during Wright’s senior year in 1974.
The corner wasn’t quite turned yet, but Wright and his “Young Thundering Herd” teammates had laid the foundation.
Years went by, but one day I stopped at the Wright’s family business in Charleston and paid Chuck a visit. We reminisced and Chuck relived some of the horrors he had experienced after the crash.
“I had to identify bodies,” he said. “I was just a teenager. I don’t know how many funerals I went to.”
It was the last time I ever saw Chuck.
He passed away at the age of 67 on January 7. A celebration of his life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse in Charleston.
I will be there.
I have to say goodbye to my hero.