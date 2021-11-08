Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the sunny opinions du jour.
- So long, Bob.
The most esteemed football squad in Marshall University history — the “Young Thundering Herd” — has lost another member. Four year starter Bob Eshbaugh passed away last week in Huntington at the age of 68.
In so many ways, Eshbaugh was the Young Thundering Herd’s “Most Valuable Player.” Why? It’s because the Toronto, Ohio, native was MU’s punter. And, goodness only knows, there were lots and lots and lots of punts in those days.
In fact, Eshbaugh punted 73 times for 2,740 yards (37.5 yards per punt) during the Young Thundering Herd’s first season in 1971. That’s a whole lot of punts.
Eshbaugh was the Herd’s punter during four consecutive seasons — 1971-74 — totaling 236 punts for 8,773 yards (37.2 yard-average.) Besides, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Eshbaugh also toiled as a backup quarterback and running back.
Eshbaugh ranks No. 2 in Marshall’s record book for most attempts with 236. He is also No. 4 for most yards (8,773).
Why, he even gave pro football a whirl. Eshbaugh tried out for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and wasn’t cut until the final day.
So, he returned to Huntington and never left.
Eshbaugh is remembered fondly as a good guy and a good teammate. And, as is the case with all deceased members of the Young Thundering Herd, Eshbaugh’s family will be presented with an MU football and a hand-made Marshall Thundering Herd quilt, courtesy of his former teammates.
So long, Bob.
Kick ‘em long and high, old friend.
- The Colonial Athletic Association should be ashamed of itself.
What the CAA is doing to James Madison is absolutely reprehensible.
It seems now that JMU is leaving the CAA to join the Sun Belt, the Colonial has decided the Dukes will be barred from taking part in any CAA championships before its scheduled departure on June 30, 2022.
This move would be akin to Conference USA ruling that the Marshall University men’s and women’s basketball teams along with the Herd’s Olympic Sports wouldn’t be permitted to compete for league championships in 2022.
That, of course, would be ludicrous.
And that is indeed the case with the narrow-minded CAA, which, however does have to allow JMU’s football program to compete because different bylaws govern that sport.
But otherwise?
James Madison is shutdown for post-season play.
“We were thorough and heartfelt in appealing to the league’s council of presidents, but that appeal was denied,” reads a statement from JMU officials. “Eight other Division I conferences have full members that have publicly announced an exit and yet all eight have allowed the student-athletes at those institutions to continue competing for championships.”
That’s the way it should be.
And besides losing the opportunity to compete for post-season championships, it appears James Madison won’t be allowed to host CAA championship events in men’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s lacrosse and softball as scheduled.
Sounds to me like the Colonial’s leadership could make some fine whine from those sour grapes.