Neal Brown doesn’t walk around wearing a “Kick Me” shirt.
Really, he doesn’t.
It just seems that way.
But what else can West Virginia University football fans think when they see the Mountaineers open the 2021 season at Maryland (30-24 loss), the 2022 campaign at Pitt (38-31 loss) and this year at Penn State (38-15 loss)?
That is a recipe for defeat, not success.
Which is precisely why WVU’s coach is so displeased with the recent scheduling.
“My issue with our schedule is not who we are playing first,” Brown said. “My issue with our schedule is we have opened on the road three years in a row. That’s not smart scheduling. The other thing is we are playing 11 Power Fives [opponents] and that does not put us on a level playing field with the people in our conference.
“That’s my two issues with scheduling. It’s not when we play that game, it’s opening on the road and then playing 11 Power Fives.”
Brown is absolutely correct.
So, what is the answer? Competent scheduling would be a nice change of pace. And guess what? Opening on the road at Penn State, hosting FCS program Duquesne at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mountaineer Field and then hosting Pitt is not anybody’s idea of competent scheduling.
OK, then, whose fault was it? Well, it certainly wasn’t current athletic director Wren Baker. It wasn’t Shane Lyons, either. It goes back further to, perhaps, Oliver Luck.
The next question is just exactly what qualifies as “competent” scheduling? In Brown’s mind, it entails scheduling one Power Five school (Pitt, hopefully), one Group of Five school and one FCS program. This year, however, WVU’s schedule consists of two Power Five opponents and one FCS program.
A Group of Five foe is missing.
Yet Brown is in favor of playing a G5 opponent (don’t get your hopes up, Marshall fans) and also likes playing an FCS program.
“I think it’s very important for FCS programs to play Power Fives,” Brown said, “so they can continue to finance their program. The other thing is I think it’s really important to give yourself an opportunity to play some people. If a game goes into a certain direction, it gives you an opportunity to play [more players].
“Guys need opportunities to go out and play. So, I think it is important to play these games. If we’re going to play these games, I think it makes sense to do it regionally. Like, Duquesne is going to take a lot more [money] home because it’s a bus tour. You don’t have to worry about a flight.”
WVU also doesn’t have to worry about future schedules continuing in this “overscheduled” mode. Here are parts of some of the Mountaineers’ future schedules:
- 2024: home to Penn State, home to Albany, at Pitt.
- 2025: Robert Morris home, at Ohio University, home to Pitt.
- 2026: Alabama home, UT-Martin home, at East Carolina.
- 2027: at Alabama, home to VMI, home to Ohio University.
So, it’s easy to see that future WVU football scheduling is going to be much more reasonable as it embraces the Power Five/Group of Five/FCS model.
The only remaining question?
Will Brown still be around to enjoy it?