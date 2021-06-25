Don’t be fooled by Brian Sutphin’s “Aw, shucks” demeanor.
Hurricane High School’s veteran baseball coach may resemble the “guy next door,” but, in truth, Sutphin has more layers than that.
Buried beneath that “golly gee whiz” attitude is somebody that seldom misses a trick.
Bottom line?
Sutphin can be sly.
Consider this scenario.
Looking ahead to the prospective Class AAA opponents in the 2021 state high school baseball tournament, Sutphin was well-acquainted with St. Albans after defeating the Red Dragons 7-2 and 7-0 during regular-season action.
But what about the other two Class AAA contestants — Bridgeport and Jefferson?
No way Sutphin had any opportunity to see either of those two teams play since they’re located in northern West Virginia.
Or was there?
As it turns out, Sutphin did manage to scout Bridgeport a mere 10 days ago.
That jaunt up I-79 turned out to be very fortuitous considering Hurricane plays Bridgeport at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Class AAA championship at Appalachian Power Park.
“I saw Bridgeport once,” said Sutphin with a knowing grin. “I did see Bridgeport. Just one time. How much do you know? They played in Morgantown in the regional. We won on Monday and Tuesday of the sectional, so we took Wednesday off and I drove up to Morgantown.”
Sutphin witnessed Bridgeport edge Morgantown, 4-3, on June 16.
Who would have guessed Sutphin was scouting Hurricane’s future Class AAA state championip foe?
Yet, his “just in case” scouting trip certainly paid off.
“Yeah,” said Sutphin. “So, yeah, I have seen Bridgeport. I didn’t see Jefferson, though. I don’t think my car would make it that far.”
Same old Sutphin.
Always with a joke. Always with a smile.
But behind those sunglasses, he’s not missing a trick.
So, after scouting Bridgeport’s 7-5 win over Jefferson in the second game on Thursday, Sutphin looked forward to a day-off on Friday.
“Tomorrow gives us a day in-between, which is neat,” said Sutphin, after the win over St. Albans. “Obviously, that’s all you can ask for. Friday we’ll get the guys together. We’ll know who we’re playing at that point. Prepare and get everything set up.
“Get anybody that is banged up or took a ball, give them a day to heal up. And, then, you go out Saturday and give it all you’ve got.”
That means Hurricane is armed with two scouting reports on Bridgeport and a very active batting order that puts the ball in play 1-through-9.
In the win over St. Albans, the Redskins belted 12 hits, including a double and a triple; held a 10-2 lead after five innings; and threatened to make it a “mercy rule” game until St. Albans rallied to cut the final margin of defeat to 10-7.
“I thought we had some really good plans,” said Sutphin of Hurricane’s performance at the plate. “And we hit some hard balls and got them in the air. Hitting is the strength of our team — up and down the lineup.”
Well, besides hitting, the Redskins do possess another strong-point.
A coach who is as low-key as he is clever named Sutphin.