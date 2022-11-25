Imagine a one-two punch vs. a two-in-one punch.
Sounds a little punch-happy, huh?
It actually is.
But that will be the case when Marshall University hosts Georgia State at noon Saturday on Senior Day at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The one-two punch will be Thundering Herd running backs Khalan Laborn and Rasheen Ali. Laborn, a senior, has rushed for 1,323 yards on 270 carries with 14 touchdowns. Then there’s Ali, who reappeared last week after missing the previous 10 games with a knee injury. Ali gained 79 yards on 16 carries during his 2022 debut.
And now they’re together? Whew. Good luck with that.
“They knew about two weeks ago that he was working his way back,” said MU head coach Charles Huff, referring to the Herd’s players. “It wasn’t like a pep rally. The team anticipated it a couple of weeks in a row.”
The obvious question was answered by Huff without even being queried.
“Why would he come back now,” said Huff, “instead of waiting until next season?”
The answer?
“He just wanted to play,” said Huff.
Good for Ali. It is a fitting gesture for him to come back and finish the season with his teammates on Senior Day. It proves what an outstanding teammate Ali is.
Now, for that two-in-one punch.
His name is Darren Grainger and he’s a 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior quarterback for Georgia State, and he’s quite the dual threat. Grainger has completed 154 of 270 passes for 2,140 yards and 17 TDs with seven interceptions. But the ultra-athletic Grainger also has rushed for 732 yards on 146 carries and 15 touchdowns.
Grainger is the very definition of dual-threat QB.
“He’s a tremendous challenge,” said Huff. “He’s probably the first mobile threat we’ve faced. We’ve got to tackle. We hit the guy (Georgia Southern QB Kyle Vantrease) a bunch last week, but we didn’t get him on the ground.”
Another interesting point is Georgia State’s defense. It utilizes three- and four-man fronts and forced seven fumbles against James Madison. The Panthers simply attack the ball.
But it’s going to take more than that on Senior Day to defeat the Herd. Marshall will win 31-14.
Now, for WVU. The Mountaineers are closing the season and, perhaps, head coach Neal Brown’s tenure with a noon game Saturday at Oklahoma State.
"This is our last game,” said Brown, “and we don't like it, but it is what it is. I think this week is about gratitude and a lot of different things. We're grateful for the opportunity to finish the season on the right note.
"This will be the last week that this team will be together. We'll make it a fun week and a good week for the guys. And I fully expect us to go out and play really hard and give ourselves a chance to win."
Then Brown addressed questions about next week.
"Here is the way I am dealing with it with our players,” he said. “I'm pretty up-front, pretty direct with them. We'll deal with that when it happens. Whatever comes, we'll deal with it and we'll deal with it head-on.”
Then Brown revealed his philosophy.
"I get our guys to think back,” he said. “When you are a young kid and somebody said, 'Hey, you are going to play in front of 55,000-60,000 and you're going to play on ESPN2 and you're going to play Power Five football at the highest level,' I think you'd be pretty excited.
"That's my approach. It's an opportunity. And just finishing. I think finishing says a lot about who you are and how you proceed. I think there is some value in finishing what you start."
Can WVU finish with a win? It’s doubtful. Look for WVU to lose 28-21.