Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here is the opinion du jour.
Should the Mountain State’s two FBS programs — West Virginia University and Marshall University — have scheduled a football game for the shortened 2020 season in light of the coronavirus pandemic?
Several readers weighed in on that pertinent subject after a recent column about Marshall University’s football scheduling in 2020.
One fan from Charleston wrote, “It’s a good thing I’m not the governor of W.Va. If so, with their open days this year in football, I’d make them both play each other home and away.”
Another reader telephoned to voice his displeasure.
“Hey, Chuck, how are you? I read your article this morning, entitled ‘WVU-Marshall vs. EKU surprising,’ “ said the voice mail. “Chuck, what’s surprising — truly surprising — is no one seemed to pick up on the idea that Marshall and West Virginia both had commensurate open dates and could have played each other.
“There were two or three possibilities in both their schedules to put that together. Where were the voices on that? Where were the sports announcers and the writers and the politicians and the athletic directors?
“I can’t figure it out. I guess it’s ‘Groundhog Day’ every day in West Virginia as far as that goes. Okay, just wanted to mention it. I guess we’ll have to go after it in a different way.”
Both made valid points.
As did the silent majority that agrees with both these stated opinions.
So, why didn’t the Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd get together for a game — call it the COVID-19 Bowl — that could have been beneficial to both schools?
It’s simple, really.
It’s because WVU doesn’t want to — not this year, not next year, not ever again. And that is the Mountaineers’ right. WVU is not under any obligation to play Marshall — not morally or legally.
That’s simply the truth of the matter.
WVU is 12-0 all-time vs. Marshall. In that span, the Thundering Herd came close to winning just twice. In 1997, iconic coach Bobby Pruett’s Herd was leading, 31-28, going into the fourth quarter. But MU couldn’t hang on, losing 42-31.
Then, in 2010 in Huntington, Marshall actually held a 21-6 lead going into the fourth quarter. But in hopes of hanging onto what would have been a historic victory, MU started playing a “prevent” defense and WVU mounted 96- and 98-yard touchdown drives in the final 8:28 of regulation.
In overtime, WVU took the lead with a field goal and won, 24-21, when Marshall missed a 39-yard field goal.
That seemed to take all the wind out of this series’ sails.
The next year there was an excruciating four-hour weather delay in the Mountaineers’ 34-13 win. Then, in 2012, WVU absolutely pummeled the Herd, 69-34.
There hadn’t been any talk about a WVU vs. Marshall game since the Herd absorbed that demoralizing, not to mention humiliating, defeat.
It took an unprecedented pandemic to bring this topic up again.
But even the coronavirus isn’t enough to make WVU vs. Marshall happen again in football.