Danny D’Antoni was “zoned in” on Middle Tennessee.
Or, at least, Marshall University’s veteran head coach thought he was.
The Blue Raiders had played virtually nothing but zone defenses all season — a 2-1-2 that could morph into a 3-2 and, of course a 2-3 zone.
That’s what the Thundering Herd was expecting here Friday night in the Cam Henderson Center. But that’s not what Marshall got. Instead, Middle Tennessee flipped the script and came out playing man-to-man defense.
The strategy worked.
And then some.
At the 16:15 mark of the first half, the Blue Raiders led 10-0 and forced D’Antoni to call timeout. Yes, forced. The Herd had scored zero points, was 0 for 6 from the floor and had only two rebounds.
Then, when Middle Tennessee’s lead grew to 14-0, D’Antoni called timeout again with 15:14 remaining.
That seemed to turn the trick.
Andrew Taylor drove for a bucket and MU’s first points and the Herd didn’t look back. The next thing Middle Tennessee knew, Marshall had out-scored the Blue Raiders, 45-23, during the final 14:59 of the first half.
In fact, the Herd nailed four of its last five field goal attempts, while going on an 8-0 run over the last 2:27 of the first half.
Not much changed in the second half.
Middle Tennessee still tried to stop Marshall with a man-to-man defense and the Herd kept shredding it. Marshall connected on six of its first 10 field goal attempts in the second half and MU’s lead grew to 12 points at 59-47 with 14:18 remaining.
Whatever defense the Blue Raiders were using, it wasn’t working.
By the first media timeout at 12:53, Marshall had out-scored Middle Tennessee, 19-12, by shooting 8 of 15 on field goal attempts and had grown its lead to 64-49.
Uh, coach, about that zone defense.
Maybe it wasn’t such a bad idea. Maybe the Blue Raiders didn’t need to learn any new tricks. And maybe, just maybe, Middle Tennessee head coach Nick McDevitt out-thought himself.
I know one thing.
That strategy sure rained all over a great anecdote from D’Antoni about playing against zone defenses. Ah, what the heck, let’s tell it anyway.
“We were playing Villanova in the first round of the NIT in 1967,” recalled D’Antoni, who was the Herd’s point guard in those days. “Jack Craft (late head coach) had a great zone defense at Villanova. It was all talked about.
“So, we started making threes ... it wasn’t threes, but they were the early threes from the top of the key. They moved their zone out a little bit. So, we backed our offense out two more steps. We were still hitting ‘em. So, they moved their defense out two more steps. We moved our offense out two more steps. We kept throwing these haymakers.
“Thank God, the game ended because we would have been shooting from half-court.”
Meanwhile, back at the current contest, the Blue Raiders still were playing man-to-man and still getting worn out. By the time D’Antoni pulled MU’s starters and cleared his bench, the Herd had made 39 of 67 field goal attempts (58 percent) including 12 of 23 3-pointers (52 percent).
It may have begun as a whitewash, but it ended as a blowout.
Marshall whipped Middle Tennessee, 107-79, in convincing fashion.
So much for strategy.