Legacies are special in college athletics.
Whether it’s a son following in his father’s collegiate footsteps or a variation on the theme, it’s always a heart-warming, feel-good moment for families, friends and fans.
Just ask West Virginia University.
The Mountaineers’ football program added a legacy Tuesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. committed to WVU. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because it should. His father, Corey Sr., played for the Mountaineers in 1998-2001, and then enjoyed an 11-year professional career in the NFL.
And, of course, Corey Jr. sounds like a chip off the block with his 6-foot-3, 290-pound size. The younger McIntyre played for Treasure Coast High School in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.
But don’t forget Marshall University.
The Thundering Herd had a dual-sided legacy in 2022 with Cole Pennington and Cam Pedro.
Pennington, of course, is the son of former MU and NFL star Chad Pennington, who is one of the most revered players in Marshall history. And, of course it comes as no surprise that the younger Pennington also plays quarterback, just like his record-setting father.
Cole is a 6-2, 207-pound redshirt freshman, who is expected to compete for Marshall’s starting quarterback job during spring practice.
As for Pedro, the 6-0, 170-pound wide receiver sat out the 2022 season as a redshirt. He is the son of former MU running back Glenn Pedro, who was a 5-10, 199-pound bruiser.
The unfortunate part of this legacy saga is Marshall had an opportunity to add another pair to its list for 2023.
And they are even related.
Remember the MU Hall of Fame cousins of wide receiver Timmy Martin and linebacker Jermaine Swafford, who both played at Soddy Daisy High School in Tennessee before coming to Marshall?
Well, each of their sons — Tony Martin and Layne Swafford — verbally committed to Marshall. What a legacy, huh?
The younger Martin, 5-11, 175-pound wide receiver, played wideout and quarterback for Miramar (Florida) High School. As for his dad, Tony said, “He taught me everything I know.”
That’s says it all, considering the elder Martin caught 221 passes for 2,886 yards and 23 touchdowns during 1992-96. Besides that, the 5-9, 170-pound Martin returned 150 punts for nearly 1,500 yards.
Meanwhile, Tony Martin’s cousin — Layne Swafford — was playing as a 6-2, 230-pound linebacker/defensive end for Ponte Vedra (Florida). As a senior, he had 53 tackles with four sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Talk about legacies.
Besides being relatives, their dads starred on MU’s undefeated 1996 I-AA national championship team.
But, then, there was a bump in the road. Although they had verballed to Marshall, Martin and Swafford didn’t want to be gray-shirted and sit out a year, according to knowledgeable sources.
So, they both de-committed.
The younger Martin committed to Western Michigan, where his father is on staff. The younger Swafford appears to be leaning toward the University of Florida, after announcing he was de-committing from Marshall on Twitter.
“First, I would like to thank Marshall University for giving me a chance to pursue both my academic and athletic career,” Swafford wrote. “I also would like to extend a thank you to Coach (Ralph) Street, Coach (Charles) Huff, Coach (Jovon) Bouknight and the rest of the Marshall football staff for their time and commitment to recruiting me and making me a better man and athlete. I will cherish the bonds that I made with both the staff and athletes at Marshall University and wish nothing but the best for the program.
“With that being said, through a lot of conversations with loved ones and a lot of prayer, I would like to announce I will be de-committing from Marshall University and will be re-opening my recruitment.”
It’s a shame this legacy won’t come true.