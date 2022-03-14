Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
n Christian Spears needs to hit the ground running.
Sure, it’s only the second day on the job for the 22nd athletic director in Marshall University's history, but there are big problems to solve and significant fires to extinguish.
First up?
The ongoing saga of Marshall's baseball stadium that has dragged on for far too many decades. Why, it’s almost reminiscent of the beginning of Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address.
Yes, it has almost been “four-score and seven years ago.”
That is simply unacceptable at any level. It has to be addressed. And it has to be addressed now.
This issue is particularly poignant now with the arrival of Spears coinciding with Marshall losing not one but two games due to games being called because of darkness recently.
In the span of six days, the two games were called at George T. Smailes Field -- aka “The Deuce.” The first time was when play was halted at the end of the ninth inning in the second game of a doubleheader against Merrimack College. The next day's scheduled game, a Saturday, was canceled due to inclement weather, so it goes down in the record books as a 9-9 tie.
Pucker up, sis.
Then there was a scheduled four-game set against Oakland. After a pair of victories (2-1 and 7-0) the Herd played Oakland in a doubleheader. MU won the first game 13-0 but the second game was suspended due to darkness after the bottom of the ninth inning. The Herd ended up losing 10-4 when the game was completed the next morning.
Marshall players such as outfielder Luke Edwards were, and remain, understandably upset.
“The players are tough-minded,” Edwards told the Herald-Dispatch’s Luke Creasy, “but there are higher people outside of the baseball team that needs to figure this out. This has been an ongoing thing for 40-plus years and it needs to stop.”
Are you listening, Christian?
n Besides baseball, Marshall’s new athletic director also has to get a new contract worked out for veteran men’s basketball coach head Danny D’Antoni.
Don’t be surprised if a new two-year pact is signed.
n At least Gatorade got the West Virginia girls basketball Player of the Year award correct.
Thank goodness.
The award went to Huntington High School point guard Dionna Gray and it was well deserved. It’s just a shame the West Virginia Sports Writers Association wasn’t equally discerning, giving its Player of the Year Award to Fairmont Senior's Marley Washenitz.
Gray clearly deserved both awards. Besides being the best player in the 2022 girls high school basketball tournament last week, she led her team to the state championship.
No other player duplicated those feats.
Case closed.
n West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons should be congratulated.
Why?
For pulling the plug on any notion that the WVU men’s basketball team and its 16-17 record deserved to play in the CBI. It most assuredly was the right call by Lyons.
There was absolutely, positively no reason to add more losses to the Mountaineers’ resume.
Well done, Shane.