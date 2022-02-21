Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Did Marshall University make the right hire for its new athletic director on Monday?
Yes, indeed.
Christian Spears was the best choice ahead of a strong field of finalists including Syracuse’s Andrew Goodrich, Washington State’s Chris Park and MU interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley.
The former Pitt deputy athletic director’s resume as a strong revenue raiser is precisely what Marshall needs as it anticipates heading into the Sun Belt Conference.
The timing couldn’t be more perfect.
Congratulations to MU President Brad Smith and the Board of Governors for finding the right man for the job.
Having said that, however, it wouldn’t have been possible if not for the yeoman efforts O’Malley turned in for seven months as Marshall’s interim athletic director. This sequence of events and the timing involved couldn’t have occurred if it weren’t for O’Malley.
He stepped up and navigated Marshall’s athletic department through some very perilous waters. It was O’Malley who steered first-year head coach Charles Huff through his initial football season, and it was O’Malley who spearheaded the conversations and negotiations with Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.
O’Malley didn’t just mind the store, he moved Marshall forward. The university owes him a debt of gratitude.
Well done, Jeff.
n These are scary, perilous times in which we live.
For example, future West Virginia University quarterback Raheim Jeter recently suffered a gunshot wound in an incident characterized as “road rage.”
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound junior from Spartanburg, South Carolina, was shot in the left leg, according to his mother, Latresha Hughes. In a Facebook post, Hughes said her son was “involved in a road rage incident on Friday (2/18/2022). He have surgery soon …”
Jeter, a Class of 2023 recruit, is expected to make a full recovery.
During the 2021 season, Jeter completed 192 of 300 passes for 2,978 yards and 27 touchdowns while leading Spartanburg to the Class AAAAA Upper State Championship.
When is this senseless violence going to stop?
Not soon enough.
n West Virginia University fans are keenly aware of the trials and -- mostly -- tribulations of the Mountaineers’ big men during the 2021-22 basketball season.
Admittedly, it has been hard to watch.
So, perhaps, fans will be encouraged by WVU getting a commitment from 6-10 Fede Federiko. Or, perhaps not, considering his other offers included Bryant, Louisiana-Monroe and Bradley.
Federiko is originally from the South Sudan, but grew up in Finland. After attending prep school in the United States for a year, he enrolled at Northern Oklahoma Community College. So far, he is averaging 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 60% from the floor with 2.0 blocked shots per game.
Stay tuned.
n Remember Brian Fish?
Marshall hoops fans will recall him as a hard-working guard from 1986-89 who remained on staff in a coaching capacity through 1992. But recently his name has been in the headlines for another reason.
It appears Fish, who is the University of Georgia’s director of player personnel, was involved in a physical confrontation with Bulldogs assistant coach Wade Mason during halftime of a recent game between Georgia and LSU.
The problem is the incident supposedly was reported to school officials by someone other than Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean, which is a breach of contract. Now, here is the crux of the matter. Georgia’s record is 6-21 overall and 1-13 in the SEC.
But if Crean is fired for cause, Georgia would be off the hook for a $3.6 million buyout. And Brian Fish’s job?
Looks safe to me.