INDIANAPOLIS — Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
This is the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament edition.
n West Virginia natives have made their home state proud.
It started with West Virginia University’s Jalen Bridges, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound true freshman from Fairmont.
He got the tournament off to a good start by helping Deuce McBride defeat Morehead Stare, 84-67, in an opening round game. Bridges was WVU’s second-leading scorer with 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting, including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, along with five rebounds.
Next, in a 75-72 loss to Syracuse on Sunday, Bridges scored four points on 1-for-4 shooting, but grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
His future in Morgantown is very bright.
Then, there’s former Poca High School Elijah Cuffee. The 6-4 senior guard for Liberty University was the Flames’ leading scorer with 16 points in a hard-fought 69-60 loss to Oklahoma State.
Besides that, Cuffee and three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot, while guarding the Cowboys’ freshman sensation, Cade Cunningham, man-to-man most of the game.
Cuffee averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
I saved the only West Virginian who is still competing in the NCAA Tournament for last. Loyola Chicago’s senior guard Keith Clemons was a former star at Huntington St. Joe, who led the Irish to a Class A state championship.
Now, Clemons is a senior starting guard for everybody’s favorite underdog — the Ramblers. In Loyola Chicago’s first-round win over Georgia Tech (71-60), Clemons scored 12 points on 3 of 8 shooting — all 3-pointers — with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Next, in the Ramblers huge upset win over No. 1 seeded Illinois, 71-58, on Sunday, Clemons had seven points on 3 of 7 shooting, including 1-for-1 on threes, with two steals and two assists. One of his assists was a showtime lob to Ramblers’ center Cameron Krutwig for a perfect touch slam dunk.
Clemons is averaging 7.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists with a shooting percentage of .458.
Clemons and Loyola Chicago’s next game is against Oregon State at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
Oh, and if anybody is looking for a state connection to boo, permit me to suggest Oregon head coach Dana Altman.
Remember him?
Altman accepted the Marshall University head basketball coaching job in 1989, coached the Thundering Herd to a 15-13 record and, then, abandoned MU’s program by abruptly resigning and taking the Kansas State job.
That set the Herd’s basketball program back for years.
Feel free to boo now.
n The Big 12 was having a great NCAA Tournament.
The league was cruising along with a perfect 6-0 record through the opening round. Texas Tech beat Utah State, Baylor hammered Hartford, Oklahoma State defeated Liberty, WVU got past Morehead State, Kansas defeated Eastern Washington and Oklahoma edged Missouri.
That’s when the slide started. In the last game of the first round, Texas suffered an unthinkable 53-52 loss to Abilene Christian.
The trend continued in the second round.
Yes, Baylor beat Wisconsin. But, then, WVU fell to Syracuse, Texas Tech lost to Arkansas and Oregon State defeated Oklahoma State.
And just like that, the Big 12’s 6-0 record had turned into a not as nearly impressive 7-5 mark.
Oh, well.
That’s how the tournament crumbles.