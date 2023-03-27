It was the worst-kept secret imaginable.
Everybody and their sister knew that Kim Stephens was going to be Marshall University’s next women’s basketball coach.
The only surprise was it took longer than expected.
But it finally happened Monday in the Cam Henderson Center as Stephens was introduced as the Thundering Herd’s new coach.
What set this extremely interesting situation into motion was Tony Kemper resigning on March 10 after six years as the MU women’s coach. That opened the door. But even then, nobody understood just exactly what that vacancy might involve.
In this particular case, it led to the hiring of an extremely innovative coach who had enjoyed unparalleled success at Glenville State in the Mountain East Conference of NCAA Division II.
That was Stephens.
She coached the Pioneers to the 2022 national championship and was the MEC women’s basketball coach of the year in 2023. She also was the WBCA national coach of the year.
Her resume was impeccable.
So, it was a slam dunk for Marshall to hire Stephens, right?
Uh, not so fast.
For starters, her salary at Glenville State reportedly was $220,000, thanks to a deep-pocketed benefactor. But since Kemper’s salary was $185,000, that meant MU was in the ballpark. So Stephens reportedly agreed to a $200,000 pact.
Besides that, she was still coaching Glenville State in the NCAA Division II Tournament, so Marshall had to wait until the tourney was over.
In the meantime, West Virginia University women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit had resigned, so, naturally, a few rumors about Stephens going to the Mountaineers began making the rounds. Those didn’t last long, but in the meantime a premature report surfaced online that Stephens had accepted Marshall’s offer, which wasn’t yet true. It comes as no surprise that it annoyed her.
These things happen in the world of sports.
But another aspect also existed in the form of Stephens’ fiancée Justin Caldwell. He is the men’s basketball coach at Glenville State.
And as folks might guess, she didn’t want to leave him behind.
Ah, the plot thickens.
And besides that, it also gets coincidental.
It turns out that Caldwell is a native of Mullens, West Virginia, the hometown of Marshall men’s basketball coach Danny D’Antoni and his well-known brother, Mike.
Does D’Antoni know Caldwell? Of course he does. Anybody from Mullens that ever played high school basketball is a blip on Danny’s radar.
So, with Stephens coming to Marshall, there needed to be a spot for Caldwell on the Thundering Herd’s staff. It appears that is coming to fruition, also.
Still with me?
I hope so because I left the most intriguing part for last.
Stephens’ style of coaching is unique. How unique? Imagine substituting five fresh players into the game every four minutes. Permit me to emphasize that — every four minutes!
In one recent game, Stephens reportedly made 17 substitutions during the fourth quarter.
The concept is obvious. Stephens is trying to wear down and wear out opponents. Equally obvious, she has had tremendous success with this system in D-II hoops.
But here’s a question from the elephant in the room.
Will that style translate to NCAA Division I women’s basketball?
We don’t know.
But it certainly should be fun to find out.