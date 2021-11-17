This isn’t the sort of season Doug Nester expected.
Not even close.
Yet, the former Spring Valley High School star still is working hard to salvage West Virginia University’s disappointing season. That’s why the 6-foot-7, 321-pound junior is doing anything and everything he can.
If it meant playing with a broken right hand, Nester did it. If it meant mentoring former Spring Valley teammate Wyatt Milum, Nester did it. Bottom line? Nester will do whatever it takes to win.
He has proven that unequivocally during a 2021 season that continues at noon Saturday as the Mountaineers host Texas at noon in Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field in the final home game.
This is a “must” win.
Which is no great revelation to Nester because he has been playing with his back to the wall most of the season.
It all started with the broken hand.
"Mentally, it took a big toll on me,” said WVU’s starting right guard. “It was just frustrating not to be able to grab a hold of anybody ... you know, during the first couple of games. Just trying to get past that mentally was a big struggle to have."
The injury actually occurred during a practice.
"I was going against Dante (star defensive tackle Dante Stills),” said Nester. “And during the block, our hands hit together. It just pushed it back and caused a spiral fracture to the fourth metatarsal."
That meant playing with a cast on his injured hand. It also meant playing with pain.
"It definitely didn't feel good through the first three games,” admitted Nester. “But after that it was starting to heal a lot more. So, after that it felt a lot better."
In the meantime, Nester concentrated on improving other facets of his game.
"I worked a lot more on my feet and my body positioning,” he said. “So, it also helped me improve in that area. My feet got a lot better. My sets got a lot better. And my left hand also got a lot better with striking. So, it (the injury) was also a blessing in disguise."
That has shown in Nester’s performance.
"The first half of the season, I was not playing up to my standards,” said Nester. “I wanted to perform better. These last few games, I feel like I have.
“Overall, as an offensive line, I think we are still going through some growing pains. You'll have that with a young O-line ... just like we are. But we keep getting better and better each week and as long as we keep working, we're going to develop into a really good offensive line."
That youth includes another Spring Valley product -- 6-6, 291-pound true freshman Wyatt Milum, who plays beside Nester at right tackle.
"Wyatt is developing really well at a great pace,” said Nester. “He's getting better each week. His footwork and his hands and everything else ... and just having me, I think is also helping him out. Just me being there for him to talk to and everything."
Nester gives Milum an older shoulder to lean on.
Of course, that wouldn’t have been the case if Nester had remained at Virginia Tech, instead of deciding to transfer to WVU last summer.
So, if he had it to do all over again, would he?
"I think it was the best choice for me -- still,” said Nester firmly. “I really like it here a lot. And I think I've developed my game a lot more here. I think it was a great move on my decision."
Even during a 4-6 season, it is still “Almost Heaven.”