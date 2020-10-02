Did anybody get the number of that truck?
That’s what a battered Charlie Brewer probably asked after quarterbacking Baylor to a very physical 17-14 win over West Virginia University during the 2019 season.
Actually, Brewer probably said, “trucks.”
That’s because the Mountaineers’ Stills brothers took turns running over Brewer. Older brother, Darius, otherwise known as No. 56, sacked Brewer three times for a loss of 11 yards. Then, younger brother, Dante, who wears No. 55, added two sacks for losses of 15 yards.
Something tells me Brewer is going to remember those two numbers when Baylor visits WVU at noon Saturday in Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
The Stills brothers certainly remember him.
"He's a very skilled quarterback,” said the elder Stills, Darius, a 6-foot-1, 282-pound senior. “We've just got to contain him in the pocket. And with our game plan, with our scheme, we're going to go out there and contain him in the pocket.
“But, honestly, just every quarterback feels like the same. We've just got to play our own game and if we do, it will take care of itself. But Charlie Brewer, in general, is a very good quarterback."
That’s why Brewer still managed to lead Baylor to a win, despite being sacked seven times a year ago.
And, yes, that’s just one of several sub-plots that punctuate a game that has taken on added significance after a disappointing showing during a 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State a week ago.
"It always hurts losing when you put your all into something,” said Stills. “But, at the end of the day, if it doesn't work, you have to go back to the drawing board on Sunday and work the whole week to hopefully get a 'W' this week.
“But you can't really dwell on losing because it will affect your play the next day. Coach Lesley (defensive line coach Jordan Lesley) is always saying, 'Don't lose two games in one.' Like, don't lose one game and, then, bring that emotional energy to the next game and lose it because you lost one.
“Really, we have to put it behind us and flip the chapter and move on."
It takes confidence to do that.
"Being confident is a big factor because if you're not confident you're really not going to go 100 percent,” pointed out Stills. “If you don't know what you're doing or you don't know what the assignment is, you're not going to go full-speed.
“But if you know everything that makes your confidence boost up and helps you make more plays. But being confident in my position, along with the other positions on the D-line, you've got to be because it's you versus the man in front of you. If you watch film all week and prepare like you're supposed to, you'll be confident going into the game.
"Confidence is a big factor in football, in general, because if you're not confident you're not going to succeed."
Nobody knows that better than the close-knit Stills brothers. Why, they are so close they even play side-by-side. Darius is at nose tackle, while Dante, a junior, plays defensive tackle.
So, what’s it like playing along-side a “little” brother? Darius wouldn’t have it any other way.
"It means a lot,” he said. “Because if you know what each other is doing, that's when the confidence plays in. Like, I know Dante is going to do his job to where it's going to free me up. Or vice-versa.
“Playing with my brother, it builds confidence for sure because I know he's going to do his job and he knows I'm going to do mine. So, at the end of the day, playing with my brother is always the best."
It’s not the best for quarterbacks, however. Which leads us back to the WVU vs. Baylor contest. So, can the Mountaineers pull off this much-needed victory?
Yes.
WVU will win, 31-27.
Season record: 3-1.
--30--