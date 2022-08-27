Nobody puts the “Backyard Brawl” into better perspective than Dante Stills.
That’s because he literally was raised with it.
As a youngster growing up in Fairmont, Stills heard stories of how his father, Gary, helped West Virginia University demolish Pitt 34-0 in Pittsburgh in 1996. Then, after a demoralizing 41-38 loss to the Panthers in triple-overtime in 1997, Gary Stills helped cement his legacy during a 52-14 Backyard Brawl rout in 1998.
The younger Stills hasn’t forgotten those stories.
That’s why WVU’s star senior defensive tackle is so excited about the Mountaineers’ upcoming game against Pitt at 7 p.m. Thursday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
“I’ve been waiting on it for my whole life,” said Stills. “I remember two or three of the games when I was growing up. This game is big for all of us. It isn’t like a team thing, this is a state thing. As a whole state, we are looking forward to this game.
“I feel like me and my teammates, me and the guys are amped up. That’s all we are focused on. We’re just trying to get to that point. We’re working hard in camp, so at game time we’ll just be having fun out there, honestly.”
What’s really fun is getting to follow in his father’s footsteps. Dante’s older brother, Darius, wasn’t afforded that opportunity because of an 11-year hiatus in the series.
That’s another reason the younger Stills, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound fifth-year senior, wants to make the most of this game.
After all, it’s a Stills tradition.
Pittsburgh offered Stills a scholarship coming out of Fairmont Senior High School.
“Yeah, they offered me,” said Stills with a smile. “I went on a visit. I was in high school, so it was exciting. But at the time, I knew about the rivalry, so I wasn’t going to go there. That’s just how it was.
“My mom and dad didn’t care where I went. They wanted me to be here [at WVU], but at the same time they wanted me to choose where I wanted to go. But I knew. There was a certain point where I knew where I was going to go.”
And it certainly wasn’t to Pitt.
But years earlier, Stills couldn’t grasp that concept as a kid.
“I’d say I remember the 2000 game,” he said. “That was one I was watching on television. I’m not going to say I was locked in because I was a kid, so I was just playing around.
“I just remember people talking about it as I was growing up. They’d say, ‘We don’t like Pitt, we don’t like Pitt.’ But I was just a kid so I asked, ‘Why don’t you like Pitt?’
“But now, obviously no. I’m excited. I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life.”
What’s also enticing to Stills is the fact that the Mountaineers are the underdog in this continuation of the “Backyard Brawl.”
“I like that Pitt is coming off winning an ACC title,” said Stills. “That just puts more pressure on them, honestly. Both teams have pressure, but they won last year so everybody is out to beat ‘em. They have to defend their title.
“We’re going to give them a push. There are teams that are scared of people, but we’re not scared.”
That’s not in his DNA.
After all, his name is Stills.